LOUDON – The Lady Tigers got back on the winning track, but perhaps not as easily as they may have expected.
Meigs County never quite had Loudon put away until the scoreboard read a 51-36 win over the Lady Redskins on Friday at Loudon High School.
The Lady Tigers (13-7, 5-1 District 3-2A) were ahead 16-9 after one quarter and built a 26-15 lead at halftime. However, Meigs shot only 5-31 from the floor in the first half.
“I don’t want to say we were lackadaisical in our focus coming out the gate, but it was kind of another slow start, which is what we’ve been accustomed to having here lately,” said Lady Tigers assistant coach Bryson Baker, who was acting head coach for the fourth straight game. “And I really don’t understand that too much, but hat’s off to our players for weathering that storm and fighting for a win.”
Meigs struggled to build on its lead in the third quarter, making just four of its 13 field goal attempts and leading just 37-25 entering the fourth. The Lady Tigers used a 14-11 final period to put the game away.
Loudon (5-12, 1-5) has been at or near the bottom of the district the past few years, but the Lady Redskins, under first-year head coach Brad Abernathy, made Friday’s game more competitive than the 28-point beating Meigs put on them in December.
“You never know with high school players, but I will say this: Loudon may have been down a little bit over the last couple of years, but man, Brad Abernathy has got them playing really well,” Baker said. “You can just tell they’ve got a really good culture, they play hard, and they play hard on defense. They gave us some fits tonight defensively.
“And that may not always show up on the right side of the scoreboard, but they’re not a team anymore that you can just overlook. And I really hope our girls didn’t overlook them tonight. I don’t think they did, but we talked all week that every district game we play from here on out has got to be the most important game of the year to accomplish what we want to accomplish. That was our mindset coming into tonight. I wish we could have played better, but we got a win.”
With the win, the Lady Tigers stayed firmly in second place in the District 3-2A standings. Lainey Fitzgerald led Meigs with 13 points, and Mattie Moore drained three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points.
But this time, the extra period did not go Meigs’ way. Zane Lawhon banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to send Loudon to victory and the Tigers to their third straight loss in District 3-2A play.
Meigs (8-11, 3-3) settled for a regular-season split against the Redskins, whom the Tigers had beaten by two points at home in December, also in overtime.
Along with another overtime victory at Sweetwater in December, that makes three district games that have gone into the extra period for the Tigers this season. Meigs also has a one-point loss to McMinn Central and a four-point win over the district’s last-place Tellico Plains.
“We’ve just got to not lose any focus and not get discouraged,” said Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson. “Like I told my kids tonight, we were right there, and just a couple of possessions, we can get to where we may be six or eight points better than these teams. That’s what we need to look forward to and try to do because they’re all that close. So if we can tweak just a few things and just straighten up on some mental mistakes. We’re starting to get a little better, so if those things get better, we’re going to be OK.”
Loudon (8-9, 3-3) had a knack for buzzer-beaters Friday, making one at the end of the first half to take a 24-22 lead over the Tigers into the locker room. And another Redskin basket at the third-quarter horn put Meigs in a 43-36 hole heading into the fourth.
“It was three plays that got us beat tonight,” Perkinson said. “Everyone thinks it was the buzzer-beater at the end of the game, but they hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the half to take the lead by two. And we had the ball and we shot it too quick or something, and they go down and in about three seconds and score a layup, so they’re up by two now going into the half. And then lo and behold, they hit another buzzer-beater at the end of the third. So they hit three of them tonight. If they miss one of them, we win the game.”
But as they did all game, Payton Armour and Ethan Meadows led the Tigers’ charge in the last quarter, with Armour going 4-4 from the free throw line and Meadows draining a three and making 3-4 from the stripe himself. Armour scored a game-high 27 and Meadows 26 for Meigs.
And Armour drilled two 3-pointers and drew a foul on another and made all three ensuing free throws in the extra period. But Loudon’s Lawhon and Nolan Bethel each made a three, and Dawson Walker an inside bucket, to keep pace with the Tigers until Lawhon’s game winner at the horn.
“They’re all going to be that way, so every night you’ve got to make sure you come ready to play,” Perkinson said. “And we did OK tonight. Our effort was good. Loudon hit some really big shots. When they needed a big shot, they got it, and it wasn’t from the same kid.
“They made the plays they had to make, and even when they made those plays we still were able to withstand it until that final one.”
Meigs returns to action Tuesday at traditional rival Polk County in non-district play. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
