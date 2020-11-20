MONTREAT, N.C. — The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team took a 92-83 loss Thursday at Montreat College.
Djimon Wilson led the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-2 AAC) with 18 points off the bench, and Billy Balogun scored 17 points while pulling a team-high nine rebounds. Bryant Bernard and Cam Montgomery added 15 points each.
A Balogun free throw in the first minute gave TWU its only lead of the game, 1-0. Montreat led by as many as 10 points, but Wesleyan narrowed its deficit to 38-34 at halftime. But the Bulldogs fell behind by as many as 17 points in the second half. TWU was able to close to within 84-79 with a minute left, but a Montreat 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining pushed the margin back to eight points, and Montreat free throws sealed the result.
The Bulldogs shot 45% from the floor and 61% from the free throw line for the game.
TWU's men are scheduled to return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bryan College. The Bulldogs play after the conclusion of the women's game at Bryan, which starts at 5 p.m.
