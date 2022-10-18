SIGNAL MOUNTAIN – The McMinn Central Chargerettes had their soccer season end in a 5-3 loss Tuesday at Signal Mountain in the Region 4-AA semifinals.
The game started with back-and-forth goals from both teams. The Lady Eagles got the scoring started early as Hannah Peavy scored five minutes into the game. The Chargerettes came right back four minutes later to tie the game at 1-1 as Macy Knox scored on a breakaway goal.
Central’s Savannah Miller broke the tie with a 30-yard free kick. Miller arced the ball directly over the outstretched arms of Signal Mountain’s goalie.
But one minute later, the Lady Eagles answered the Chargerettes’ goal. Quick passes that set up Kiya Easterly to get deep into Central’s defense led to the goal that evened the score 2-2 heading into halftime.
“Each team had goals that were put together with a tremendous amount of skill,” said McMinn Central head coach Travis Tuggle. “Savannah’s goal, that took exceptional skill, and Signal Mountain is really good in attack putting things together, making passes one, two passes and combining. That’s what they excel at.”
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Eagles quickly regained the lead as Jenny Daverson scored to make it 3-2. Signal Mountain would go on to score two more times in the period as Daverson scored on a penalty kick and Adi Regrutto added a late extra goal.
“At the beginning of the second half, Signal Mountain did a better job at finding space, and in soccer that’s so important,” Tuggle said. “They did a much better job in the second half of working thing into space than we did.”
The Chargerettes did score in the second half as Knox scored her second goal of the game, but the game was three minutes from being over and Central couldn’t score again.
“They deserve to win,” Tuggle said. “They did a good job of putting things together.”
The Chargerettes finished the season 11-8 and made it to the semifinals of the region tournament.
“First off I just want to say I appreciate the players and parents and the support they give the program. Without the hard work from the players and parents this would be very difficult to do,” Tuggle said. “I appreciate the hard work the players put in everyday listening to me and (assistant coach) Brent (Tuggle) the effort and time. I consider this season as being a successful one.”
