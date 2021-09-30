ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central basketball season tickets are now on sale at the school office. Season tickets can be purchased during regular school hours.
Cost is $70 for 11 home games. Current season ticket holders will have until Friday, Oct. 29, to maintain their seats.
The first home game is 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, against Alcoa. For more information, contact the school office at 423-263-5541, extension 2.
