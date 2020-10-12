DECATUR — The Pirates entered the jungle Friday night and limped out as Tiger bait.
Last year South Pittsburg controlled the line of scrimmage and handed the Tigers one of only two losses of the year. This Friday the tables were turned as the Tigers won the battle in the trenches and earned a thrilling 28-21 victory over the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A on Homecoming night.
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald complimented his entire team for a big non-region win over one of the better teams in the state, but especially praised his offensive and defensive lines. Meigs rushed for over 250 yards against a large South Pitt defensive line and held the Pirates to 122 rushing yards.
“We’ve got great skill guys and they’ve got great skill guys, the line of scrimmage is going to win it,” Fitzgerald said. “I thought in the first half we won the line of scrimmage the whole time.
“In the third quarter, whatever (South Pitt Head Coach) Vic (Grider) told them at the half worked because when they started getting the momentum back they won the line of scrimmage. But then in the 4th we were in better shape and able to take it over again.”
Looking at the Pirates before the game some might have been dubious as to how the Tigers would fare in the trenches as South Pitt has several very large players. But size isn’t everything as Meigs showed the tenacity needed to take the fight to the bigger team.
“When I came out for lineups I thought ‘holy cow, this is a 1A team,’” Fitzgerald said. “But our guys fought and fought and sometimes against a team like that you will get whipped one on one. You’ve just got to get back in the huddle and do it again and we were able to whip them a little more than they were able to whip us.”
After the game Fitzgerald had to be attended to by emergency personnel as he became lightheaded and experienced a rapid heartbeat. He is, however, doing well and expects to be on the sideline later this week.
“I’m good,” Fitzgerald said. “I had that 14 or 15 years ago where my heart rate would just shoot up. Right as the game was ending I felt it shoot up and I had to get over to the bench and settle down. But after four or five minutes it went back to normal and I’ve been fine ever since. I’m fine.”
The Tigers (7-0, 2-0) will now jump back into Region 2-2A play as Oneida (4-3, 2-1) visits Jewell Field. A win by the Tigers gives Meigs the Region 2-2A title for the fourth straight year.
Tickets for this Friday’s game versus Oneida will be sold on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the school office.
The start of the game looked as if it might be a Tiger blowout as Meigs reeled off three unanswered touchdowns.
The first came after an interception by Bryson Falls that he returned to the South Pittsburg 19. Will Meadows scored two plays later from the six yard line. Dillon Brown’s extra point was good, making it 7-0 Tigers.
South Pitt was driving on its next possession and had the ball on the Meigs 9, but a pair of negative plays — including a tackle for loss by Da’Qwan Tatum — pushed South Pitt back and forced a punt. Meigs’ next drive started in the first, but ended in the second quarter on a touchdown plunge by Logan Carroll from the 1.
Already up 14-0, Meigs’ defense came up with a fumble on the Pirates’ next possession and the Tigers took over on their own 45.
A steady dose of runs by Meadows and Carroll eventually put the ball on the South Pitt 5 where Meigs faced third and goal.
A strike from Carroll to Cameron Huckabey in the end zone gave Meigs a 21-0 lead with 6:07 left in the half.
To South Pitt’s credit, the Pirates didn’t give up. They drove the ball down the field inside the Meigs 20. A flag made it 4th and 23, but a catch off a tipped pass in the end zone gave South Pitt the score to make it 21-7 with 3:11left in the period.
Meigs ran the ball out and Homecoming festivities got underway.
The 2020 Homecoming Queen is Madison Hughes. She was escorted by Connor Mason. She was crowned by last year’s Queen Mackenzie Crabtree.
The other senior queen candidates were Jaci Powell and Ansley Wade. The rest of the Homecoming court included freshman Lainey Fitzgerald, sophomore Talley Lawson and junior Toryn Lawson.
Once the third quarter got underway the two teams continued to battle back and forth. Meigs fumbled the ball on its own 41 and South Pitt broke off a 41-yard touchdown run on the next play to make it 21-14.
That was one of the few big plays the Pirates made on the night, however.
“Considering the speed they have I thought we did an excellent job,” Fitzgerald said. “I think we held them under 130 yards on the ground, just hats off to those kids and hats off to those defensive coaches. I thought we did an excellent job.”
Meigs drove the ball on its next possession, but couldn’t overcome a couple of negative plays and a penalty ended the drive. However, Huckabey blasted a long punt to back the Pirates up to their own 11.
On that same possession, Huckabey came up with an interception on a third and long pass.
Starting on the South Pitt 41, Meigs drove the ball down the field on runs by Carroll and Meadows with Carroll powering his way into the end zone from the 5 to give Meigs a 28-14 lead with 5:51 left in the fourth.
A good kick return by South Pitt, however, let the Pirates start their next drive in Meigs territory and they drove the ball down to the Meigs 7 where a fade pass into the end zone was caught for the score to make it 28-21 with 1:10 let in the game.
After a South Pitt penalty on the ensuing onsides kick, the Tigers then recovered a pooch kick and a kneel down ended the game.
Meigs rushed for 269 yards on 50 carries. Meadows gained 151 yards and scored a touchdown on 26 carries with a long run of 50 yards.
Carroll rushed 20 times for 88 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Cody Caywood, Ben Smith and Huckabey also got carries.
Huckabey caught just one pass for five yards, but it was for a touchdown. Meadows caught two passes for 13 yards.
Carroll went 4-for-5 passing for 15 yards.
Meigs’ defense forced two turnovers and held the Pirates to 122 yards rushing on 28 carries. South Pitt threw for 85 yards, but the Tigers intercepted two passes.
The Tigers committed seven penalties for 49 yards while the Pirates were penalized 12 times for 90 yards.
Meigs outgained South Pitt 284-207 in total yardage.
One of the aspects of the game many fans forget about is the kicking game, but Fitzgerald thought Meigs did a good job with that phase of the game on Friday.
“Dillon Brown did a great job with the extra points,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m really proud of our snapper (Hagan Lowe). With Brady (Blevens) out we still got it snapped, we got it held and got it kicked. Carl (Balaban) did a great job (on kickoffs). Our coverage team’s really good, no good punt returns and only gave up one kick return that we could have done a little bit better job on. Overall Coach (Tommy) Bunch had those guys in a great place.”
