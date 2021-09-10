Once McMinn County stopped settling for long shots and started creating more threats closer to the goal, another District 5-AAA victory was in hand.
Allison Hansford scored five goals, four in the first half, and the Lady Cherokees waltzed to a 6-1 win over Ooltewah on Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
But the game remained scoreless until about the 15th minute, when Hansford knocked in her first off a Kyndal Rollo assist.
“They definitely frustrated us until we were able to work the ball around and figure out what they were doing,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “It was just a matter of us moving the ball and to keep creating chances, and ultimately find good scoring opportunities. Early on we settled for some longer shots that aren’t great opportunities to score. So it was just a matter of us generating and keep generating, and eventually we score.”
Lexi Lawson assisted on Hansford’s second goal, which happened about five minutes after the first. The third score came with Addie Smith delivering a pinpoint pass from the midfield to Hansford in stride, allowing her an easy finish with 14 minutes before halftime. Freshman Mackenzie Howard crossed to Hansford from the left to set up the fourth score with nine minutes before the intermission.
“She’s doing her job, scoring goals around the goal, but it doesn’t go without teammates around her putting her in those positions,” Jacob said.
The Ooltewah goalkeeper deflected Kylee Hockman’s shot in the second half’s 10th minute, but Hansford was there for the cleanup and her fifth goal. Hockman put her goal in five minutes later, giving McMinn (4-2, 3-0 District 5-AAA) a 6-0 lead.
Subs played most of the last 25 minutes for the Lady Cherokees, and a steep-angled arcing shot over the McMinn backup keeper spoiled the shutout with four minutes left. McMinn out-shot Ooltewah 17-2 on goal and kicked eight corners for the game.
The Lady Tribe has two regular-season district games left against Bradley Central and Walker Valley.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Jacob said. “Every year we want to make sure we win the district and host the tournament, because we want to play those postseason games at home. We’ve had great success over the past couple of years playing at home, so we want to keep that going.”
Before those, however, McMinn has two games in the Cleveland Classic. The first is 5 p.m. today against East Hamilton, the Class AA state runner-up last season, back at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. The second is 11 a.m. Saturday against Maryville at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex, for a battle between two of last year’s Class AAA state tournament participants.
