The Englewood girls kept their county title streak alive, and the Riceville boys began a new one.
The top-seeded Lady Rams won their fifth straight McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament championship, pulling away from No. 2 Mountain View in the fourth quarter to a 38-31 win Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
The boys’ No. 1 seed Wildcats then capped the night with a 7-0 run en route to a 49-42 win over Englewood, avenging their loss to the second-seeded Rams in last year’s title game and winning their fifth county championship in six years.
Englewood’s Reagan Baker was named the Most Valuable Player for the girls, and Jacques Williams of Riceville the boys’ MVP.
Earlier Tuesday, the third-seeded Riceville girls took down No. 4 Etowah City 38-18, and the No. 4 Mountain View boys outlasted three-seed Calhoun 40-37 for third place. The third-place winners claimed the final available berths for the sectional tournament, which begins Saturday.
As county champions, the Englewood girls and Riceville boys will host their sectional tournament openers, which are still to be determined.
Mountain View had gotten off to a strong start, running off eight straight points between the first and second quarter and taking a 10-5 lead after a Tessa Clark 3-pointer. But Englewood closed the half on an 8-1 burst with points from Baker, Beaty, Lily Wright and Bella Hall and surged ahead 21-15 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers hung around thanks to five points from Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn, including a three-point play that cut the Lady Rams’ lead to 25-22 heading into the fourth.
But Reese Frazier single-handedly kept the Rams in sight, including four points of a 6-0 run to close the quarter with Riceville ahead just 34-33.
Frazier continued his takeover in the fourth quarter, making three straight baskets including a 3-pointer, then dishing an assist to Hunter Manders that put Englewood ahead 42-40.
But Will Benton was also stepping up for Riceville in the fourth quarter, scoring eight consecutive points of his team-high 15. His last bucket of that streak, a putback of a miss, tied the score at 42-42.
Frazier was then called for an offensive foul with 1:58 left and the game still tied, fouling him out and ending his night with 30 points. That allowed the Wildcats to finish the title game on their 7-0 run, beginning with an Ayden Plemons 3-pointer and continued with a henry Cook steal and score.
Riceville led 24-17 after three quarters, then outscored Etowah City 14-1 in the fourth quarter with transition baskets from their press break. Katelyn Edmonds led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points, and Kyra Watson added 10.
The Minks momentarily evened the score at 28-28 after a Hayes Prince putback, but four straight points from Raymond McCarty put Mountain View back ahead 32-28 heading into the fourth.
A Jeb Goodin basket made the Tigers’ lead 40-35, but Zach Melton’s two free throws again brought the Minks within three points. Mountain View missed several shots that could’ve stretched its lead, but Calhoun could not take advantage, missing two free throws and a couple attempts at tying 3-pointers in the final minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.