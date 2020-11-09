ENGLEWOOD — Unlike certain teammates ahead of him when he first got to McMinn Central, Josh Loveday did not start his high school golf career as some precocious freshman prodigy.
Instead, Loveday got where he is today the old-fashioned way — by working at it.
And after all that hard work, with a long list of achievements along the way, Loveday signed to continue his education and golf career at Tennessee Wesleyan University during a ceremony Friday at Central High School.
Loveday will reunite with former Central teammates John Houk and Bradley Dunkle at TWU, both of whom he said helped drive him to become an accomplished golfer in his own right after starting the sport as a freshman struggling to keep his 18-hole scores in double digits.
“Of course, anybody who just starts golf is going to struggle,” Loveday said. “Golf is a very difficult sport. And I was really bad my freshman year, I’ll be honest. But I stuck at it, and I wanted to get better, and I was motivated by Bradley and John to get better so I could eventually be as good as them. I worked at it every day, and throughout each year I got a little bit better.”
Loveday started his high school breakthrough last year as a junior, winning the first of his two straight District 5-Small Class medals and even besting one of his mentors, Dunkle, for it. Loveday would proceed to make his first of two straight trips to the TSSAA Golf State Championships.
“Just great improvement from his freshman year all the way through all three years,” said retired Coach Doug Armstrong, who guided Loveday his first three seasons. “He just got better as he went along. One of the things I’ve always said, lots of time they’re encouraged by parents to play, but you’ve got to reach that point that they want to do it on their own. And I thought Josh reached that point early on. He got the fever, and he was out there all the time. And I thought he was real fortunate to be around two or three others that he joined up with and played, especially the Dunkles and the Houks, and I thought that really assisted him in becoming the golfer he is today.”
And then this past fall, as a senior, Loveday finished all nine of his regular-season matches under par. Loveday also repeated as district medalist, finished the Region 3-Small Class tournament under-par in the runner-up position and reached his second straight state tournament.
Having Loveday on the roster made current Coach Daniel Curtis’ debut season just a bit easier.
“I didn’t really teach him anything, he already knew from the hard work on his part,” Curtis said. “As Coach Armstrong said, he did the work on his own, and I had the joy of seeing him going to the region, playing well in the district and going to the state tournament. It was a fun adventure, you could say.
“He’s a leader. A senior guy, and playing, he carried our guys. You shoot 33, 34 or 35 every round, it’s tough to beat that. So he did all he could do, had a great year, and I’m going to hate to see him go. I wish we had a few more years with him.”
If Loveday had any regrets, it was his senior-year state finish, which was lower than he wanted at 24th place with a two-day 168. But considering where he started his freshman year, and still being relatively new to the sport, he is heading to Wesleyan with his head high.
“I really made a big turn about halfway through my junior year, is when I made a big turn, got some confidence and I was able to really succeed,” Loveday said. “And my senior year, I was pretty happy with how I did shooting under par every single match. State didn’t end like I wanted to, but the district and region wins were big goals for me.”
And despite having played only three years, Coach Jeff Rice believes Loveday can contribute right away despite losing only one senior, Tanner Harris, after this year off a team currently ranked 20th nationally at the NAIA level. Again, it’s due to Loveday’s hard work.
“The only way you get better in golf is to go out there and play. And he’s, I don’t know what the term is, but a range rat instead of a gym rat,” Rice said. “He’s out there playing all the time, hitting a lot of balls, lessons with one of the best teachers in the area in Jake (Reeves). And we’re excited. We think he comes in and probably gets himself in the top five right away.
“Any time you go under par in every match all year, you know how to score, and we think he can come in and be that second or third best behind John (Houk) and make us better.”
Despite his high school success, Loveday said he didn’t get much interest from the larger schools, which he said, “that’s kind of my motivation for college golf.” Several smaller schools had offered Loveday, including Milligan College and Cleveland State, but his familiarity with Wesleyan and the current Bulldog golfers made his choice easy.
“Wesleyan being near home, and I know Coach Rice well, and I know the players well,” Loveday said. “And it’ll be fun playing with my buddies, so that was my ultimate decision.”
If there’s anything Loveday takes even more seriously than golf, it is his academics. Loveday, who scored a 32 on his ACT, hopes to keep his 4.0 grade point average rolling through his time in college.
“I still haven’t made a ‘B,’ and hopefully I don’t do that in college,” Loveday said. “But that’ll be hard to do. And on the course, hopefully I can get in contribute right away my freshman year. Hopefully get the top-five qualifying spot and be able to go play in Florida, South Carolina and all those places I’d love to travel to.”
Loveday will start out in TWU’s engineering science program, which means he will have a decision to make two years from now. If Loveday chooses to continue in engineering, he will need to transfer to another college with a four-year engineering program, with his two closest options there being Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee.
“But we’ll see how golf goes, and whatever happens with that,” Loveday said. “We’ll see if I go to Tech or UT, or I might stay at Wesleyan, who knows?”
But Loveday will cross that bridge when he gets there, as well as other bridges that appear – including in golf.
“We’ll take it step by step. I just started a little over three years ago, so I’ve been working hard and I’m glad to have gotten this far,” Loveday said. “Hopefully, after college, it’s still a possibility for me to go to the next level and see if I could taste a little bit of the professional tour. But who knows what happens the next four years?”
Looking back on his time at Central, Loveday had a few distinct standout memories, including the stretch of three consecutive district team championships his first three years.
“My favorite memory for golf specifically was probably the three straight district titles, because those are always grinding and fun to win,” Loveday said. “And the bus rides from when we go play at Tellico Village courses and on the way back we stop at Taco Bell, and the coach buys dinner if we got where we needed to be. That was always fun, and I appreciate Coach Armstrong and (Assistant) Coach (Bob) Lambert and Coach Curtis for what they did and all their help.”
