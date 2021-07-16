After a hiatus last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-standing free athletic physicals were back up and running Thursday at McMinn County High School.
Student-athletes from McMinn County, McMinn Central and Meigs County high schools and from area middle schools received their TSSAA-mandated physicals free of charge, courtesy of the annual outreach effort led by Starr Regional Medical Center.
Thursday made it the 28th year out of the last 29 that Starr has provided the free physicals, with 2020 being the lone year off.
Around 450 student-athletes partook in 2019, the last time the free physicals were conducted. Joy Daniels, Director of Community Wellness at Starr Regional, figured that number may be a bit lower in 2021 after the year off from the coronavirus.
“If we can do 300, I’ll be happy,” Daniels said. “Because a lot of parents may have already taken their kids to their physicians or their pediatricians for their physicals.”
Staff from Starr Regional and volunteers from Internal Medicine Associates in Etowah helped perform the tests. Many of the providers that offered their assistance in 2019 were back for 2021, including staff and nurses from the offices of Dr. Samuel Olsen, Dr. David Byrd, Dr. Jenny Byrd, Dr. Timothy Collins, Dr. Nathan Trentham, Dr. Katherine Hall, Dr. Michael Sumida, Dr. Mitchell Parker, Dr. Charles Cox and Dr. Robert Bledsoe.
“It’s a lot of repeat providers, and our appreciation sure does go out to them, because we would not be able to do this without them or our staff volunteers,” Daniels said. “We have staff from the hospital and from the doctors’ offices, and they really do help pull it together.”
And as before, Daniels credited Melody Anderson, Starr Regional registered nurse and CPR program director and her “right hand,” for helping make Thursday evening proceed smoothly.
The only real change from the previous years of the free physicals were a little extra caution from those conducting the tests, who wore masks.
“We encouraged our staff to wear a mask, the ones doing face-to-face care, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer,” Daniels said. “We’ve always used hand sanitizer, so the masks are about the only difference. It’s nearly impossible to socially distance in this type of environment, so the masks are very important.”
