TELLICO PLAINS — McMinn Central’s response after giving up five unanswered runs spelled the difference between this baseball season and the previous few.
The Chargers surrendered a 4-0 lead and found themselves trailing 5-4 at the end of four innings, but they struck back with a five-spot in the top of the fifth, then held off the Bears’ further rally attempts to win 11-7 Monday at Tellico Plains High School.
“It’s big for them. I think we’ve done that a few times this year, when in years past we’ve kind of rolled over and stopped playing and it snowballed into a bigger and bigger lead,” said Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “But they came back and answered right back. They had good at-bats, hitting the ball hard, getting on top of the baseball, driving through the baseball. But they did a great job of answering back and not throwing away at-bats. They could have easily just wrapped it up and put it away and we’d have been going home shortly, but they didn’t.”
Central then continued that momentum Tuesday back at home with an 11-0 five-inning run-ruling of the Bears, sweeping the District 3-2A series and reaching 10 wins for the first time as a program since the 2014 season.
The Chargers (10-4, 4-2 District 3-2A) are now in a three-way tie for first place in the district standings with Loudon and Sweetwater.
“That’s a credit to those seniors on my team,” Shepherd said after the sweep. “They have paved the way, they have changed the culture, and they’re showing those younger guys how to play the game. And I couldn’t be more proud of those guys.”
RBI singles from Alex Ring, AJ Hall and Ayden Plemons, one each in the first three innings, and Ring scoring with Spencer Skidmore caught in a rundown between first and second base staked Central out to a 4-0 lead midway through the third inning. Tellico (9-7, 3-3) plated its first run in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly after two singles.
The Bears then rang up four more runs in the bottom of the fourth on four hits and a walk, including two doubles, and Central suddenly saw itself trailing.
But a dropped pop fly put McCain Baker on base to lead off the fifth for the Chargers, and another error on the pitcher got him to second base, and Zak Derrick dropped a double inside of the left foul line to send the tying run across.
Walks from Ring and Tyler Oaks loaded bases with two outs, and freshman Hunter Rayburn delivered with a single down the left foul line for two runs and put the Chargers back in front 7-5. Hall beat the throw to first base for another RBI single, and a passed ball scored another and increased Central’s lead to 9-5.
“I’m just proud of these guys. They keep fighting,” Shepherd said. “We go down and they fight back, and it’s nice to see.”
Tellico had threatened another comeback with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth, but the Chargers got both runs back in the seventh. Oaks and Rayburn drew walks to start the inning, and the runs came on an error and a passed ball.
Derrick (W) recorded six strikeouts in his four-inning start while scattering seven hits. Hall relieved Derrick in the last three innings, limiting the Bears to two runs.
“AJ Hall, unbelievable job coming in for Zak, too,” Shepherd said.
CHARGERS 11, BEARS 0 (5 inn.) — Tuesday: Finally healthy enough to return to the mound, Tyler Oaks shut Tellico down in the series cap at Central High School.
The sophomore pitched all five innings of a no-hitter, amassing six strikeouts against no walks and one hit batter.
“He’s been injured all year long, and this is basically his first game back (at pitcher),” Shepherd said of Oaks. “And he was 85, 86 (miles per hour), topped out at 88, threw strikes, was throwing his breaking ball for a strike, was throwing his two-seam for a strike. If he’s on like that this year it can be a good end to the season here.”
The Chargers did the rest at the plate for their 10th win of the season, scoring two in the first inning, two in the third and seven in the fourth to get the score into run-rule territory while cracking 11 hits for the game.
Alex Ring hit 2-3 with a double and a team-high three RBIs, and McCain Baker was also 2-2 with a double and two RBIs. Spencer Skidmore and Hunter Rayburn also knocked two hits each with an RBI each.
Central finishes off the week with two non-district games, first hitting the road for a 6 p.m. start Thursday at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS), then coming back home to host Polk County 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.