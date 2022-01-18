ENGLEWOOD — The Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Tournament produced one Cinderella over the weekend.
The No. 8 seed E.K. Baker boys are the surprise team of the tournament, having advanced to the Area 10-A semifinals after bumping off fifth-seeded Niota 36-28 in the first round, then springing an even greater upset over No. 4 Calhoun, 38-23, in the second round on Saturday in The Roundhouse at McMinn Central High School.
The other first-round boys’ game also saw the lower seed win, with No. 7 Rogers Creek upending six-seed Etowah City 46-40. Rogers Creek, however, ran into a buzzsaw in the form of No. 3 Englewood, who cruised over the Warriors 56-22 in the second round.
The girls’ bracket, on the other hand, followed the chalk entirely as all higher seeds won. In the first-round games, No. 5 Calhoun topped No. 8 E.K. Baker, 37-22, and No. 6 Rogers Creek defeated No. 7 Niota, 22-15. The second round had No. 4 Riceville eliminating Calhoun, 45-21, and No. 3 Etowah City pulling away from Rogers Creek to a 38-26 win.
The tournament semifinals were postponed Tuesday and will instead take place Thursday back in The Roundhouse, beginning at 5 p.m. with the first girls’ semifinal between Etowah City and No. 2 Mountain View. The boys’ semifinal between Englewood and No. 2 Mountain View is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Riceville vs. No. 1 Englewood girls at 7 p.m. and E.K. Baker vs. No. 1 Riceville boys at 8 p.m.
Semifinal winners move on to the championship games, which will take place Saturday morning, and lock up their spots in the Section 2-A tournament. Semifinal losers will play third-place games Saturday, with the final remaining sectional tournament spots on the line.
The girls' third-place game will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, the boys' third-place at 10 a.m., the girls' championship at 11 a.m. and the boys' championship at noon.
Second round
Boys – E.K. Baker 38, Calhoun 23: The Yellow Jackets led 10-9 after one quarter, then started the second quarter on a 12-0 run and swelled their lead to 22-11 at halftime.
Calhoun began the third quarter on an 8-0 run, getting within 22-19, but E.K. Baker answered with a 7-0 burst and entered the fourth period ahead 31-21. The Minks never threatened again.
Mason Davis led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points. Collin Tindle added seven points for E.K. Baker, and Bryson Womac five, Wyatt Gable four, Jaeden Thompson three, Isais Willis two and Kayson Haury one.
For Calhoun, Camden Crisp scored 10 points, Javen Burger eight, Wyatt McCay four and Charlie Ivey one.
Girls – Riceville 45, Calhoun 21: The Lady Minks scored the first three points, but the Lady Wildcats responded with the next 19. Riceville led 12-3 after one quarter and 23-8 at halftime, then continued pulling away to a 35-13 advantage after three.
Kyra Watson led Riceville with 20 points, and Ellie Whaley added 18, Lily Arwood four and Devanie Dawson three.
For Calhoun, Anna Lea McCay and Susannah Jones scored six points each, Carly Sneed five and Breanna Moore four.
Boys – Englewood 56, Rogers Creek 22: The Rams built an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, then ended any Warrior hopes of an upset by starting the second quarter on a 24-0 run. Englewood was ahead 46-12 at halftime and 54-18 after three.
Landin McInturff erupted with 32 points for the Rams, with Drake Frazier adding nine points, Cam Wade five, Corey Brackett and Samuel Miller three each and Bryce Hammond and Blaine McKee two each.
For Rogers Creek, Elijah Thomas scored 12 points, Clay Pitcock and Nate Brady three each and Brayden Fletcher and Nikoli Rogers two each.
Girls – Etowah City 38, Rogers Creek 26: In the battle between Lady Warriors teams, Etowah City led 11-9 after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime. Rogers Creek had pulled within 22-19 before ECS ended the third quarter on an 8-2 run, leading 30-21 entering the fourth. Etowah then continued pulling away.
Payton Dixon led ECS with 16 points, and Madi Deakin added 12, Lily Plemons six and Sierra Johnson four.
For Rogers Creek, Lilly Skidmore scored 12 points, Mesha Burnstein six, Kylie Pointer five and Destiny Bowers three.
First round
Girls – Calhoun 37, E.K. Baker 22: The Lady Minks led 12-6 after a quarter, 18-10 at halftime and 25-19 after three before pulling away with a 12-2 fourth quarter.
Sneed led the Lady Minks with 14 points, and McCay added 12, Bailey Derrick seven and Savannah Russell two.
For the Lady Yellow Jackets, Gracie Trusley scored seven points, Alayna Slater six, Abbie Dexter three and Hope Henry, Addie Rountree and Rylie Harper two each.
Boys – E.K. Baker 36, Niota 28: Niota went ahead 10-7 after one quarter and held on for a 14-13 halftime lead, but the eight-seed Yellow Jackets pulled ahead 23-21 at the end of the third quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 13-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the first-round upset.
Tindle led E.K. Baker with 14 points, and Gable added nine, Womac and Willis four each, Andrew Green three and Davis two.
For Niota, Briley Swafford scored 10 points, Isaac Hennessee seven, Braydon Morgan six and Linc Brazzell five.
Girls – Rogers Creek 22, Niota 15: Niota led 5-2 after a quarter and 8-6 at halftime, before Rogers Creek’s Skidmore heated up with nine of her 18 points in the third quarter and pulled the Lady Warriors ahead 17-8 entering the fourth. Five more Skidmore points helped Rogers Creek hold off the Lady Wildcats.
Pointer and Burnstein added two points each for Rogers Creek.
For Niota, Jaymee Wall scored four points, Kaydence Shaw and Lady Dingess three each, Lillie White and Allison Gray two each and Carmen Russell one.
Boys – Rogers Creek 46, Etowah City 40: Rogers Creek stormed ahead 20-7 after one quarter and led 31-20 at halftime and 41-27 after three. Etowah outscored Rogers Creek 13-5 in the fourth quarter but could not finish off its rally.
Rogers led Rogers Creek with 15 points, and Thomas added 12, Gavin Withrow and Aiden Ingham seven each, Brady three and Fletcher two.
For Etowah City, Benjamin Webb scored a game-high 25 points, and Ryder Moses added six, Josiah Haire five, Sunder Martin three and Tristian Duggan one.
