DECATUR – Meigs County will, hopefully, get to play its first game in two weeks on Friday as Signal Mountain visits Decatur.
The Tigers (2-0) have had their last two games wiped out by COVID-19, with Meigs earning a win in one of those non-games and a no-contest in the other.
Signal Mountain (3-0) brings a solid passing attack and an undefeated record to Jewell Field.
“They are a good football team,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “They are bringing an undefeated record and a lot of confidence. We are going to have to play well.”
According to Tennessee High School Football Database, the two schools have never played each other. Signal Mountain is a relatively new school, having been formed in 2008.
The Eagles’ fortunes have been up and down since then, but they have won conference championships in 2010, 2012 and 2013, a state 2A title in 2010 and have won 54% of their games.
The Eagles are now a 3A team and are coming off a 17-15 win over McMinn Central.
The Eagles, who return seven seniors, are led by quarterback Duncan Cannon. He went 12-for-24 versus Central for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Signal Mountain was fairly efficient with its short passing game against Central and able to hit some targets downfield when there was enough time to throw.
The Eagles did struggle in the red zone as Central had two goal line stops and also forced a field goal.
Taychan Bell led Signal Mountain in rushing with six carries for 68 yards, but much of the Eagles’ rushing yardage was offset due to sacks by Central.
The Eagles started the season with wins over Hixson and Soddy-Daisy.
Meigs, meanwhile, has not played in two weeks.
“Hopefully we won’t be too rusty,” Fitzgerald said. “We have practiced well and I think we will be alright, but we won’t know until Friday.”
Injury-wise, Fitzgerald said the Tigers are healthy “as of Tuesday around lunchtime.”
The Tigers will host a special ceremony at halftime Friday for first responders, police, firemen and veterans.
“There has been a lot of negativity about them in the news lately so we wanted to do something to honor them,” Fitzgerald said.
Those who want to participate can call the school at 423-334-5797. Veterans can contact Marvin Lewis, with Fitzgerald saying they know who Lewis is.
