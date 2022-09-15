McMinn ran into a buzzsaw in Week 5 of Sequoyah Youth Conference football action, as the Cherokees were swept through all four age groups on the road Saturday at Bradley.
Central and Meigs fared somewhat better in their home games. The Chargers split with Madisonville, with their younger two teams losing and their older two winning. The Tigers split with Vonore, with their younger two teams victorious and their older two sustaining losses.
Central will play at home against Meigs in Week 6 action this Saturday. McMinn is also home against Dayton. With cheer competition taking place at Vonore this weekend, games will start at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Cutters – Bradley 24, McMinn 0: Rylan Killebrew led the Cherokees in rushing with 56 yards on seven carries. Major Harrison carried twice for one yard and Neyland Patterson once for four yards.
Porter Grueber led McMinn on defense with six solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Bryce Cagle tallied four solo and one assisted tackle, Harrison three solo and two assisted tackles, Parker McDonald three solo and one assisted tackle and Maddox Melton three solo tackles.
DJ Stoudemire, Lee Parris and Santiago Hurst each recorded two solo tackles, with Stoudemire assisting on three, Parris two and Hurst one.
Killebrew, Noah Dake, Felix Robles and Jasiah Jackson each got one solo tackle, with Jackson assisting on two more and Dake one. Mason Greene also assisted on one tackle.
