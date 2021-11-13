Englewood swept Calhoun in a pair of basketball games Thursday.
The Lady Rams won 51-6. Lily Graves led Englewood's girls with 21 points, and Malea Masingale scored 8 points and Alanha Powell 7. Bailey Derrick scored 4 points for Calhoun and Savannah Russell 2.
Englewood's boys won 46-35. Landon McInturff led the Rams with 14 points, and Samuel Miller scored 10 points and Corey Brackett 8. Javen Burger led the Minks with 19 points, and Camden Crisp scored 6 points and Zack Melton 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.