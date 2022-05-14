McMinn County’s Reagan Goforth lunges to hit a low forehand during the Region 3-AA girls’ tennis team championship match against East Hamilton on Thursday at Standifer Gap Park. Goforth won her match 6-0, 6-1.
CHATTANOOGA — McMinn County wanted a swift win in the Region 3-AA championship round, and that’s just what it got.
The Lady Cherokees clinched the victory over East Hamilton with four straight-set singles wins Thursday at Standifer Gap Park, claiming the girls’ tennis program’s first region title since 2018.
“It’s been a little while with COVID and all that,” said McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe. “This was a great, and again, all juniors, there’s no seniors, so that just makes you feel even better. And we got some good competition from East Hamilton, but they came over here and took care of business. So I was proud of them.”
Monroe noted a few of McMinn’s players were a bit under the weather, making the quick 4-0 victory, without having to go to any third sets or doubles, a bit more important.
“Hard day to play in this heat, two or three sets, it’s difficult but they pulled through,” Monroe said. “A lot of them felt sick, but they pulled through and finished it out.
“That was nice, not having to worry about playing any more, getting it done so they didn’t have to stay out here any longer than they had to. It wasn’t too bad, an hour and a half.”
Elena Kurowski clinched the championship with her 6-2, 7-5 win over Tenley Yates, rallying from a 5-3 deficit in the second set. Kurowski’s win meant that A.K. Newman did not have to play a third set. Newman lost the first set 5-7 but won the second 6-4 against Maddie O’Brien.
Kylee Hockman defeated Zoey Burgner 6-1, 6-2. Reagan Goforth downed Maddie Morrison 6-0, 6-1. And Aubrey Gonzalez won her match over Elsie Holt 6-2, 6-1.
With the region title, the Lady Cherokees move one step closer to their goal of reaching the TSSAA state tournament as a team. McMinn will travel to the Region 4-AA champion for the sectional match on Thursday, May 19, with a trip to the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro on the line. The opposing region champion was not known as of deadline Thursday.
But before team sectionals, Kurowski and Hockman, as a doubles team, will compete in the Region 3-AA individual tournament 10 a.m. Monday at Hixson High School. Tucker Monroe will also be in the region individual tournament for boys’ singles. Individual region champions advance to the individual state tournament.
