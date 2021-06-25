Allison Hansford can enjoy her senior season of high school soccer already knowing where she is headed to college.
The McMinn County career goals record holder announced her non-binding verbal commitment to Liberty University via her Instagram account Wednesday, where she will play soccer at the NCAA Division I level in the ASUN Conference.
For women’s soccer, the national signing period for letters of intent begins Nov. 10 this year.
“It’s such a relief, not looking for a college anymore,” said Hansford in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “Now I can just focus on getting better at soccer in every aspect and staying healthy.”
During her recruitment, Hansford had received offers from Liberty and from the Lady Flames’ conference rival Northern Alabama.
Deciding between the two schools was a process that took months for Hansford, and in the end, Liberty won out.
“I just felt that Liberty would lead me to better opportunities, and it was a great offer, too,” Hansford said. “It’s a great Christian environment, and the coaching staff were all great.
“And I feel like the facilities and team are top notch and they have a nice choices of majors and such.”
Hansford will join a program in Lynchburg, Virginia, that experienced a breakout this past season, which was played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the women’s soccer season from fall, when it usually played.
Liberty, as the ASUN North division’s No. 4 seed, won its first-ever conference tournament game, then continued that momentum all the way to claiming the ASUN tournament championship. Along the way, the Lady Flames took down both of the conference’s No. 1 seeds, Lipscomb and North Florida.
That ASUN championship advanced Liberty to the NCAA College Cup tournament for the first time in program history.
Under head coach Lang Wedemeyer, the Lady Flames aren’t shy about playing younger players, leading Hansford to see an opportunity to get on the field immediately or even start as a forward.
“They said that right now they have nine starting freshmen this year, so the odds of me starting would be pretty likely,” Hansford said.
Hansford is set to be the third member of her family to play college soccer, and the second to play at the Division I level.
Her oldest sister, Arielle, played at Lipscomb, and her second-oldest sister, Abby, is currently at Berea.
With her college decision out of the way, Hansford can look forward to finishing her stellar career with the Lady Cherokees in style. Hansford’s 91 career goals are already a McMinn career record with her senior season still to go.
In addition, Hansford holds the single-season goals record with 43 her sophomore year.
And although Hansford was somewhat off that pace her junior season, her 32 goals then is still third-best in Lady Tribe history. So she could potentially put the career mark out of reach this fall.
But even more than that, Hansford wants to make it a perfect four-for-four on District 5-AAA championships, with the Lady Cherokees already having won one each of her first three years. McMinn has also won the last two Region 3-AAA titles, and last year the Lady Tribe advanced to the TSSAA state tournament.
Hansford would like to repeat those accomplishments as well before she begins college soccer at Liberty.
“I just hope that we can win the region tournament, get past districts and hopefully state,” Hansford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.