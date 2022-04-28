HARRIMAN — Meigs County rallied late to pull out a 7-5 victory at Harriman on Tuesday.
Harriman was up 3-1 going to the fifth before the Lady Tigers scored three runs in each of the next two innings to earn the win.
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis has complained throughout the season about his team’s “lack of fire” offensively, but he had no complaints on Tuesday.
“We came back against a very good team,” Davis said. “We swung the bats well tonight and they (Harriman) made three very good plays in the field to keep us from scoring more.
“Sierra pitched well, better than her (boxscore) line showed. We lost two fly balls in the sun and her stupid head coach called a changeup when he shouldn’t have. But I thought she pitched well against a very good hitting team.”
The Lady Tigers got one of those runs back in the second inning on a home run to right field by Madylin Johnson to make it 3-1.
Neither team scored again until the Lady Tigers put up three in the fifth.
Toryn Lawson led off the inning with a single and one out later Carlee McLemore drew a walk. Sierra Howard then blasted a three-run homer that gave Meigs a 4-3 lead.
Meigs added to its lead in the top of the sixth.
Lawson hit a one-out double and scored on a double by Kennedy Majors. One out later, Howard hit her second home run of the night to put the Lady Tigers up 7-3.
Harriman scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-5, but Meigs was able to get out of the inning.
Relief pitcher Lainey Fitzgerald struck out three of the four batters she faced in the seventh to preserve the win.
Howard led the Lady Tigers offensively, as she went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and scored twice. Lawson hit two doubles and Johnson went 2-for-2 with a homer. Majors hit a double and drove home a run.
Howard was the starting pitcher and threw 5-1/3 innings. She gave up five runs on six hits. She struck out 12, but walked six. She picked up the win.
Fitzgerald threw the final 1-2/3 innings. She gave up one hit and struck out four to earn the save.
Meigs County clinched at least a first place tie for the regular season district title Monday, but there were no celebrations.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, but didn’t generate any offense after that in a 2-0 win over visiting District 3-AA opponent Sweetwater. Fortunately for them, pitcher Fitzgerald threw a one-hitter, but Davis said that lack of offense will hurt at some point.
“We pitched the ball well, we threw it well, but we did not hit well,” Davis said. “One of these days we are going to lose a game 3-2 or 2-1. We have a bunch of nice girls, a great group, but they have to play a little meaner. They have to communicate with each other and they have to be aggressive. They have to have more fire and want to win.”
The win on Monday clinched at least a tie for first place in the district standings and the Lady Tigers (14-2, 8-0 in 3-2A) can clinch first place by themselves with a win at Sweetwater on Wednesday.
All the offense for the Lady Tigers was in the bottom of the first inning. Majors sliced a one-out triple to right field and then, after the inning’s second out, Howard singled her home.
Fitzgerald then doubled home Howard to make it 2-0.
That was all the scoring in the game as both pitchers controlled the game.
Fitzgerald sat the Lady Wildcats down in order in every inning except the third and sixth. She gave up a hit in the third and a walk in the sixth, but neither batter advanced to second base.
In seven innings, Fitzgerald struck out 11 batters on just 87 pitches and walked one.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers finished with six hits, but aside from the second inning the only time Meigs got more than one hit in an inning was the fifth — and both of those came with two outs.
Majors went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Howard and Fitzgerald each drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.