Tennessee Wesleyan’s Jonah Lewis (7) dribbles the ball against Reinhardt on Wednesday at the TWU Athletic Complex. Lewis scored both of the Bulldogs’ goals, as they rallied to a 2-2 tie in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
Jonah Lewis has burst onto the scene lately for Tennessee Wesleyan.
The freshman from Bridgend, Wales, scored both goal for the Bulldogs, ranked No. 21 in the NAIA, the second one in the 77th minute that salvaged a 2-2 tie with Reinhardt in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play Wednesday at the TWU Athletic Complex.
Lewis had also scored twice in the Bulldogs’ previous game, a 2-1 win Saturday over Milligan, giving him four goals over the past two AAC games.
Reinhardt scored in the second minute before Lewis knocked in an equalizer in the 12th minute off a Keegan Hegarty assist. The Eagles went back ahead in the 19th minute and led 2-1 at halftime. Cian Gantley assisted on Lewis’ second score, which ended up producing the draw.
TWU (2-0-3, 1-0-1 AAC) ended up with a 12-9 overall shot advantage, 7-4 on goal, and attempted seven corner kicks to Reinhardt’s three.
REINHARDT 3, LADY BULLDOGS 0: TWU’s women took their first loss in AAC play earlier Wednesday. Reinhardt, the No. 21 women’s team in the NAIA poll, scored its first goal in the 22nd minute and led 1-0 at halftime, then put on two more goals in the 50th and 64th minutes.
The Lady Eagles built an 18-9 overall shot advantage, 9-3 on goal, and attempted five corner kicks to three for the Lady Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 AAC).
Both TWU soccer teams are on the road Saturday, continuing their AAC schedules at St. Andrews University. The men play the early game at 12:30 p.m. and the women follow at 2:30.
