The Tennessee Wesleyan women’s team saw its run in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament come to an end Wednesday in the second round, falling to Indiana Wesleyan 4-0 in Mobile, Alabama.
The loss came the day after the Lady Bulldogs had already made history with their 4-1 win over Campbellsville University, which was the program’s first-ever win in the national tournament. The TWU women’s team ended its season with a 12-7 record.
