DECATUR — The Tigers ambushed the Rebels 42-14 Friday night in the Class 2A quarterfinals in a game that was never close.
Meigs scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions, with that one possession coming with 27 seconds left until the half. Meigs was clearly the more physical team and the Tigers’ head coach Jason Fitzgerald said he didn’t have to do much motivating after Meigs received some bulletin board material posted by South Greene.
“I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage,” Fitzgerald said. “We challenged the kids a little bit. We had heard a few things that got us motivated. I didn’t have to say a lot, we just had to show a few videos this week. Our kids were ready to play from the get-go.”
Meigs senior running back Will Meadows had a night to remember, rushing for 214 yards on 15 carries and scoring six touchdowns. It was a fitting end for him and all the seniors as it was the last time they will play on Jewell Field.
“Big games like that don’t happen every day, but my offensive line blocks their tail off every Friday night,” Meadows said. “There is no better way to end my last game on that field.”
While most fans will remember putting up 42 points, Fitzgerald was equally impressed with his team’s defense. The Tigers held the Rebels to 67 yards rushing and forced three turnovers.
“I told them we we had to shut down No. 1 (quarterback Luke Myers) and we did a really good job of shutting down 1,” Fitzgerald said. “He completed a few passes, but we wanted to keep him from running the ball and that’s what we were able to do. He’s a heck of a football player and they’ve got some good receivers, so our defense did really well.”
Fitzgerald was obviously pleased with his team’s effort with a dominating win over a previously undefeated team and he is looking forward to the semifinals.
“We are going to the semifinals for the third year in a row,” Fitzgerald said. “Any time you are practicing on Thanksgiving morning it has been a heck of a season. We are 48 minutes from playing for a state championship. I don’t know who it’s going to be yet, but whoever it is will be a great team.”
The Tigers (13-0) will face a familiar foe in the state semifinals this Friday when they visit Trousdale County (12-1). Game time is 7 p.m. Eastern. Meigs has faced Trousdale the last two years in the state semifinals with each team winning once.
Trousdale defeated Watertown 21-13 to make it to this point.
The game started off with a sequence that would be played out throughout the night, as Meigs’ defense forced a punt and the Tigers’ offense scored a touchdown. Meigs’ Justin Key came up with a tackle on third and long to force a Rebel punt on South Greene’s first possession. Six plays later Meadows scored the first of his six touchdowns on a 21-yard run. Logan Carroll also had a solid carry during the drive. Dillon Brown’s extra point gave Meigs a 7-0 lead with 8:30 to play in the first quarter.
The Tigers’ defense then came up with a fourth and 1 stop, giving Meigs the ball on its own 37 with 5:16 left in the period. Meadows found the end zone five plays later on a 13-yard run to make it 14-0 with 2:48 left in the first. South Greene put together a drive on its third possession, but it fizzled out when Da’Quawn Tatum sacked Myers on fourth down.
Meigs took over with 10 minutes left in the second quarter and marched its way downfield on a six-play drive. The final play of the drive came on a 2-yard scoring run. Before that Meadows caught a short pass, made a defender miss on a cutback and raced down inside the five to put Meigs in scoring position.
The two-point conversion made it 22-0, Tigers, with 7:36 left in the half.
The Tigers weren’t finished as Carroll intercepted a pass at midfield. On the first play of the next drive, Carroll completed a pass to Cameron Huckabey down to the South Greene 33. Four plays later Meadows reached the end zone again from the 3 to make it 29-0.
The Rebels again failed to convert a fourth down, but there were only 27 seconds left in the quarter so the Tigers kneeled and went to the half up 29-0. It was the only possession they didn’t score on in the first half.
Meadows was far from done, however, as he raced 55 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the third quarter to put Meigs ahead 35-0.
The Rebels then scored on a touchdown pass to make it 35-7, but Meigs quickly countered with a 23-yard touchdown run by Meadows to put the Tigers on top 42-7.
There was a minor scuffle late in the third quarter, but no ejections, meaning everyone is available for next week.
“That’s why I called timeout. I told them that if they talk or they swing, just let them,” Fitzgerald said. “We are going to play next week. If they swing, you just have to take it. That’s just what you have to do. You have to be the bigger person because we have a game next week and our kids were fine.”
The Rebels later tacked on a touchdown to make it 42-14.
Huckabey came up with an interception on South Greene’s final possession and Meigs ran out the clock.
Meigs finished with 323 yards rushing. Meadows led the way with 214 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.