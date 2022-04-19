Injury can threaten to change any young athlete’s ideas for the future, which made Sadie Brazzell especially thankful when she was able to stick to her plan of playing softball at the college level.
McMinn County’s ace pitcher for the last four years, Brazzell signed to continue her education and softball career at Roane State Community College during a ceremony last Monday at McMinn County High School, after having faced some uncertainty last summer.
Brazzell had injured her leg in a game last season. Doctors and trainers cleared her to play, and she finished out the year, but then in the summer a stress fracture had been discovered on that leg. Fortunately for Brazzell, she recovered in time for the beginning of her senior season of softball — and in time to attract the attention of several colleges before signing with Roane State.
“It’s really big to me, especially after breaking my leg last year, I really didn’t know what was playing out for me in the future,” Brazzell said after her signing. “So being able to come back and having the opportunity to play at the next level really means a lot.”
Brazzell made sure to give special thanks to the coach who first helped her develop as a pitcher.
“My coach Steve Cooper, he started me out pitching and I really appreciate him for all he has done for me,” Brazzell said. “And then breaking my leg was a deciding factor because you never really know what’s going to happen next. It can be taken away, so it really makes you think you really want to do this at the next level.”
East Georgia State, Cleveland State and William Peace were all involved in Brazzell’s recruitment. Knowing she wanted to head down the junior college path to start, Brazzell narrowed down her options, and Roane State stood out for being close to home and for the energy around the program led by head coach Jessie Hackworth.
“Really just like all of them wanting to be there and actually wanting to play ball for her (Hackworth) and seeing how much they care about her and how they stick together as a family really sealed the deal and made me want to play there,” said Brazzell, who is undecided on a major but plans to enter the medical field.
Hackworth, who was present at Brazzell’s signing, noted she is impressed with the McMinn senior’s work ethic and ability to pitch quality innings and get wins.
“She works hard, she’s got the right mindset about it,” Hackworth said. “And if you’ve got the right mindset to attack and go after batters and go after the strikes and go after what we’re looking for with the hard work, the sky’s the limit. The work ethic is the biggest thing on top of that. We’ve got to have players who are wanting to win, and want to do it at all costs. And she’s going to be a great asset for us in that aspect.”
And Brazzell has an idea of what she will still need to improve before heading to Roane State.
“Conditioning is a big factor,” Brazzell said. “And then making the ball move some more is a big goal. I’ll need to spend a lot of hours on the mound.”
Brazzell has excelled both in the pitcher’s circle and the batter’s box her senior season. As of McMinn’s most recent game Thursday at Howard, Brazzell has an earned run average of 2.386, with season totals so far of 72 strikeouts against only nine walks. And Brazzell also boasts a .404 batting average.
“She’s our go-to pitcher, our ace if you say so. She’s been just solid on the mound, solid in the batter’s box,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “One of the best things about her is she’s a good fielding pitcher, too. So a lot of times you put a good pitcher out there but they don’t know how to field the position. But she’s athletic enough to field the position, she’s smart enough, she knows what’s going on. And in the batter’s box she’s phenomenal there.”
In addition to her athletic ability, Rogers believes Brazzell will also leave a void leadership-wise with her graduation.
“That whole senior group, it’s full of leadership and she is one,” Rogers said. “She will be vocal if she needs to be vocal, but a lot of times she is a lead-by-doing kind of thing. She works hard when we’re practicing. She’s always playing hard regardless of what the score is and regardless of the outcome.”
With McMinn currently second in the District 5-4A standings, Brazzell is hoping she can be a part of some history before she graduates and moves on to college softball. The Lady Cherokees are still seeking their program-first berth in region tournament play, which would require a top-two finish in the district tournament in May.
“I feel like we can come out with some of those really big wins to help push through districts this year,” Brazzell said.
