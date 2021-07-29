SPRING CITY – Jacob Sharp of Crossville came from the 10th starting spot and then survived an overheating computer under the hood of his Sharp’s Race Cars Chevrolet to win the Front-Wheel-Drive Bang-Banger 40 and the $1,000 top prize Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway.
Local drivers also found success on the night, including a driver from Delano and one from Etowah.
Nathan Adams of Crossville put the pressure on Sharp late in the race, but had to settle for second just .623 seconds behind in the Adams Racing Special. Nick Adams of Crossville took the third spot in the Grave Digger Chevrolet HHR, and Zachery Roderick of Athens finished fourth in the Athens Collision Dodge. It was a survival of the fittest, as only four cars finished the race.
Gene Clayton of Dayton was eight laps down in the fifth spot driving the Clayton Racing Honda and Andy Wilson of Crossville in the Wilson Racing Special was credited with the sixth finishing position 13 laps down. The seventh finishing spot went to 14-year-old Nate Ingham of Athens in the Ingham Racing Honda 16 laps down.
Joe Scealf of Decatur was 17 laps down in the eighth spot driving the J&S Towing Chevrolet and Matthew Sullivan of Cookeville ended up ninth 18 laps down in the Sullivan Racing Chevrolet.
Ronnie Shelton of Decatur started 20th and rounded out the top 10 at 19 laps down in the Shelton Racing Special.
In preliminary action, Sharp was the fast qualifier among the 28-car field with a lap around the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval in 13.594 seconds. Sharp then drew the number 10 to invert the top 10 qualifiers in the field for the start of the race.
The two six-lap B-Main Races were won by Sullivan and Roderick. The eight-lap non-qualifiers race was won by Krystin Webb of Spring City in the Webb Racing Acura.
Webb and the second-place finisher Shelton elected to forfeit their prize money in the non-qualifiers race and start 19th and 20th respectively in the main event.
The 10th fastest qualifier Jack Gresham of Decatur led the field down for the start of the race from the pole position. Gresham took the lead at the start in the Gresham Racing Chevrolet followed by Clayton, Scealf, Nathan Adams, and Abishai Barnes of Crossville driving the Barnes Racing Chevrolet.
Barnes took the lead from Gresham on lap seven with Nathan Adams also moving into the top three. Sharp worked his way up to the second spot behind Barnes on lap 10 with Gresham in third followed by Nathan and Nick Adams. Sharp moved up to challenge Barnes for the lead on lap 12, while Nathan Adams passed Gresham for third.
Sharp took the lead from Barnes on lap 13, but seven laps later, Barnes was out of the race after he nosed into the turn four wall. At the halfway point of the race, Sharp was the leader followed by Nathan Adams, Nick Adams, Scealf, Clayton, Sullivan, Ingham, Wilson, Roderick, and Shelton in the top 10.
The high attrition of the race began to set in during the second half of the race, as the infield began to fill up with disabled race cars. Wilson brought out the caution flag on lap 28 when he blew an engine and that left five cars left running on the track. During the lengthy caution flag to clean up the large oil spill, Sharp pulled to the top of the track in turn one and his engine was not running.
Sharp reported to track officials that he was letting his computer cool off. By the time the remaining cars on the track were ready to go back to racing under green flag conditions, Sharp’s engine came to life and he led Nathan Adams, Nick Adams, Clayton, and Roderick down to complete the 12 remaining laps.
Sharp had Adams right on his back bumper, as the lead pair pulled away from Nick Adams in third. Nathan Adams tried several times both high and low to get a run on Sharp to challenge for the lead, but he could not get a big enough run to take the point, and Sharp took the checkered flag for his ninth win of the season.
In other action, the defending Mountain View Raceway Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR was awarded the victory in the 20-lap Late Model Feature Race after the VEGA Corporation Longhorn of apparent winner Ryan Tims of Georgetown failed the post-race technical inspection with an engine size violation.
Matt Shannon of Delano won the 15-lap Sportsman Main Event in the Shannon Racing Special and Kelby Norwood of Etowah drove the Brothers Irrigation GRT to his third win of the season in the 15-lap Beginner Sportsman Feature Race.
Ricky Tinch of Deer Lodge took the victory in the Open-Wheel Modified Main Event driving the Tinch Racing Special and Clayton Forsyth of Crossville was the winner in the 15-lap Thunder Feature Race in the Forsyth Motorsports Chevelle.
Mountain View Raceway returns to action this Saturday night with a special event for the Brucebilt Performance Ironman Open-Wheel Modified Series paying $1,200-to-win.
The Mountain View Raceway Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, B-Hobby, Thunder and Front-Wheel-Drive divisions will also be in action this Saturday night competing for weekly points.
This Saturday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand/tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-race registration and technical inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a heat race or get one lap of qualifying. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com
The Mountain View Raceway Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.