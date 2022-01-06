ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central lost a pair of basketball games against visiting Bradley Central, but one loss was better than the other.
The Chargerettes were trying to get win 1,000 for Coach Johnny Morgan, but the Bearettes had other ideas as Bradley broke open a competitive game and raced off to a 74-39 win.
Morgan was disappointed with what he called his team’s lack of determination once Bradley began pulling away.
“We are not very mentally tough,” Morgan said. “We play on egg shells. We are afraid to try things. I don’t know if it’s the pressure because people think we can be a good team. Some teams like that pressure and others don’t.”
Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis was in a better mood as his team took Bradley down to the wire in a 65-61 loss. Coming up short at the free throw line down the stretch proved costly for Central.
“We played our butts off,” Curtis said. “We were one for four at the free throw line at the end. If we go 4-for-4 Bradley is chasing the game. We make our free throws, it’s a different situation at the end of the game.
“But I thought we played hard. This was a good night for us. I wish we had come on the other side of the L, but Bradley is a good team and we competed with them. Now we just have to take the next step.”
The Chargers (5-9) and Chargerettes (11-2) are scheduled to visit Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) on Thursday, but inclement weather is in the forecast. If the games are played they will be at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Morgan will have a chance to get his 1,000th win at CAK if the game is played. Central defeated CAK 72-59 at home earlier this year.
Masingale started off the second quarter with a three-point play to make it 23-19, Bradley, and then a trey and a bucket by Carden gave Central a 24-23 leaed with 3:08 left in the half.
From that point the game went back and forth. Carden and Masingale both hit buckets followed by a three pointer by McCain Baker that put Central up 29-27 with a little over 1:30 left in the half.
Both teams hit free throws, with Bradley making one and Masingale hitting two for Central. A bucket by Bradley made it 31-30 but a pair of free throws by Carden with 28 seconds left in the half gave the Chargers a 33-30 lead at the intermission.
Bradley again came out of the locker room playing well and led 40-35 with 5:50 left in the third.
But Jyrel Arnwine, Baker and Henderson brought the Chargers back to within one at 44-43.
Bradley again pushed ahead and Central again ralled with two buckets by Carden and one by Arnwine to give Central a 49-48 lead.
Bradley, however, hit a trey at the third quarter buzzer to go up 51-49.
Again, Arnwine sparked Central early in the fourth and then Masingale and Isaiah Edmonds hit free throws and the Chargers went up 55-53 with under six minutes to play.
The teams traded leads for the next few minutes. The game was tied at 61-61 with 58 seconds to play after a bucket by Henderson. Bradley hit two free throws with 17 seconds to play, but Central missed two free throws with eight seconds left and Bradley still led 63-61.
Central was forced to foul at this point and the Bears hit two free throws with four seconds to play to seal the game, as the Chargers fell 65-61.
Masingale led the Chargers with 18 points while Carden finished with 16 and Arnwine with 12. Arnwine also handed out four assists.
Central finished the game going 14-of-22 at the free throw line while Bradley went 9-of-13.
Central was competitive and had a chance to win, but Bradley led for over 20 minutes of the contest while Central led for 8:33.
The Chargerettes rallied, however, in the second quarter behind Kara Crabtree, who scored two early second quarter buckets and made a free throw to make it 23-16, Bradley.
Then Molly Masingale hit a shot and later hit a three pointer to push the Chargerettes to within eight at 29-21 with 3:54 left in the half.
Central got the ball back with a chance to cut the deficit even further, but the Chargerettes turned the ball over and Bradley went on a 10-0 run to end the half and Central went to the intermission behind 39-21.
“At 29-21 we had a chance to cut it to six, but we turn it over and they score 10 straight points,” Morgan said. “Then they score five more points (in a row in the second half). We just aren’t mentally tough. We don’t fight back.”
Bradley controlled the second half, rolling to a 62-27 lead by the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter in a 33-point loss for Central.
According to Bradley’s statistics, Central only led for 22 seconds in the game, with that coming on a free throw to start the scoring in the first quarter.
Crabtree was the Chargerettes’ top scorer with seven points and she also grabbed three rebounds. Masingale and Karina Bystry each had six points.
Bradley went 7-for-13 behind the three point line while Central went 1-for-5. The Chargerettes were outrebounded 40-24.
Bradley Central Bears 65, McMinn Central Chargers 61
CENTRAL: Masingale 18, Carden 16, Arnwine 12, Henderson 7, Baker 6, Edmonds 2.
BRADLEY: Carpenter 34, Shumbera 11, Rodgers 6, McClary 4, Reid 1.
Bradley Central Bearettes 74, McMinn Central Chargerettes 39
CENTRAL: Crabtree 7, Masingale 6, Bystry 6, K. Baker 4, Mayfield 4, Beaty 4, R. Baker 3, Rule 2, Williams 2, Loden 1.
BRADLEY: Jones 26, Weber 12, Francis 7, Carpenter 5, Swick 5, Ledford 5, Ware 4, White 3, Crittenden 2, A. Brewer 3, C. Brewer 2.
