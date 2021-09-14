The McMinn Central golf teams swept their tri-match with Meigs County and Rhea County on Monday at Ridgewood Golf Club.
Central's girls finished with an 86. Meigs was second with a 100 and Rhea third with a 112. Kerigan Klauber led the Central girls with a 35, the senior's second under-par round this season, while Abby Paul shot 51, Sarah Houk 55, Ace Buckner 61 and Jaxyn Hawn 62. For Meigs, Macey Bunch carded 47, Carlee McLemore 53 and Tynslee Peaden 53 each and Michelle Bradford 56.
The Central boys won with a 186. Rhea was second with a 196 and Meigs third with a 205. For Central, Silas Ward shot 44, Joe Houk and Alex Gaskins 47 each, Casey Wade 48 and Bradley Farmer 53. For Meigs, Braden McLemore recorded a 47, Connor Mason 49, Easton Meadows 53, Matthew McKheen 56 and Alex Schaumberg 58.
