Both Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams improved to 2-0 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play in dramatic fashion against Columbia International on Saturday in James L. Robb Gymnasium.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz made a jump shot with eight seconds left to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 64-62 win. Jordan Wright got a steal in the final second to halt CIU's attempt at a tying or winning shot.
CIU led the women's game 20-15 after one quarter before Wesleyan moved ahead 34-33 at halftime. The score was tied 55-55 after three, and the fourth quarter featured three ties, with neither team leading by more than two points.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) overcame a 4-21 team shooting performance from 3-point range and a 46-34 rebound disadvantage. TWU's bench outscored CIU's 27-15. Both teams committed 12 turnovers each.
Diaz and Wright each scored 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Abbey Barr and Cambree Mayo each contributed eight points.
The TWU men led their game from start to finish, up 37-33 at halftime after leading by as many as 12 points in the first half. The Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0) led 75-64 with 3:32 left, but CIU battled back within two points twice in the last 30 seconds. Elisha Mayberry drained a 3-pointer after CIU cut it to 75-73. CIU answered with a three-point play to cut the margin to 78-76, but two Cameron Montgomery free throws sealed the win for Wesleyan with five seconds left.
The Bulldogs shot 53.4% from the floor and 7-15 from 3-point range, but CIU out-rebounded TWU 39-24. Wesleyan forced 14 turnovers and scored 15 points off those while giving the ball away just six times.
Mayberry led four double-digit scorers with 20 points, also leading the team in rebounds with seven. Jonathan Webb scored 14 points and swiped a team-high three steals, and Ray Tyler and Kobe Pride each scored 13 points. Mayberry, Webb, Tyler and Peyton West all dished three assists each.
Both TWU basketball teams travel to nearby rival Bryan College on Tuesday. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m., with Bryan's women ranked No. 14 in the NAIA poll, and the men's game starts at 7:30.
