ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central celebrated Senior Night and crowned a homecoming king Thursday.
The Chargers and Chargerettes also found time to sweep Tellico to close out the district schedule.
The Chargerettes were involved in a close game through three quarters before pulling away for a 64-51 victory.
“We got a team that tried to bully us and we handled it well,” Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said. “That was a team that played physical with us and we handled it. Then we came out in the second half and played better.”
The Chargers came out in strong fashion and led by 26 at the half on the way to a 77-50 win.
“We came out firing and making shots,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We came out with a lot of energy, a lot of energy in our press, lot of energy in our 2-3 zone. I thought we played really well tonight, I have no complaints.”
Central celebrated senior night before the games. The basketball seniors were Kellan Baker, Makinlee Buckner, Kara Crabtree, Lucy Davis, Kailey Finney, Carlee Rule, Jyrel Arnwine, Darius Carden and Carter Henderson.
Both coaches expressed their appreciation for their players’ hard work.
“They have grown a lot since I got here two years ago,” Curtis said. “They have matured a lot and showed a lot of toughness. We hate to lose them.”
Carden, Baker and Molly Masingale were honored for scoring 1,000 points.
Senior members of the dance team are Hannah Adams, Madison Brown, Ava Harrison, Molly Harrop, Brooklyn Martin, Destiny Newman, Dianna Pangle and Mackenzie Works.
River Hawn, the son of Seth and Angi Hawn, was named this year’s homecoming king.
Central started the game with a 10-0 run on a bucket by Maddox Mayfield and Baker and then three straight field goals by Masingale.
Tellico didn’t score until 1:50 left in the first quarter, but it was a three-pointer and later another trey cut Central’s lead to 13-8 going to the second period.
The Lady Bears then cut Central’s lead to 13-12 early in the second and the two teams battled back and forth after that.
Baker and Crabtree scored several times each and the Chargerettes led 23-17.
Baker and Mayfield added a pair of buckets and then Central took a slim 27-25 lead into halftime.
Tellico tied the game 29-29 early in the third and then again 34-34 with 3:07 left in the quarter. Buckets by Baker, Karina Bystry and Masingale put Central up 40-35 and then two free throws by Bystry made it 42-35.
Masingale hit a shot at the buzzer to give Central a 44-37 lead going to the fourth.
Later, up 44-39 early in the fourth, Central went on a 9-2 run. Crabtree sparked the run with bucket and then Central scored again to make it 48-39. Masingale then converted a three-point play and made a field goal to put the Chargerettes up 53-42.
Later, Crabtree and Baker staked Central to a 61-45 advantage and the Chargerettes cruised to a 64-51 win.
Baker led the Chargerettes with 20 points and eight rebounds while Masingale scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Crabtree finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
After a trey by Tellico, Henderson answered with one of his own and then a pair of Carden buckets made it 19-5, Central.
A Will Cooper ‘3’ and a bucket by Isaiah Edmonds ended the quarter with Central ahead 24-13.
The Chargers continued to increase their lead in the second period with Carden, Masingale, Edmonds and Arnwine all scoring. Central led 47-21 at the half.
Central set the tone early in the third quarter as Masingale hit a three-pointer. Tellico attempted to rally at times, but never threatened as Central went up 56-32 after three quarters of play on the way to a 77-50 victory.
Carden and Masingale each scored 18 points and Cooper finished with 10.
