MURFREESBORO – McMinn County had pulled even after four innings and gained momentum in its bid to stay alive in the state tournament, but Clarksville flipped that momentum back its way in a hurry.
The Wildcats plated four runs in the top of the fifth inning, with Cherokee errors scoring their last two in that frame. Clarksville finished the game with nine unanswered runs and dealt the Tribe an 11-2 defeat in the TSSAA Class AAA State Baseball Tournament elimination game Wednesday at Oakland High School.
The loss ended McMinn's first-ever appearance in the state tournament for baseball after two games. Through four innings, the Cherokees had knocked seven hits off the Wildcats' Vanderbilt signee Kyle Magrans (W) and out-hit the Wildcats 7-4.
"For most of the game we out-hit them,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “A few bad breaks, a couple of bad hops and just some things that didn't go our way. And that put us behind the eight-ball, and it was tough to stop the bleeding in this situation with what's on the line.
“But you know what? The guys battled, and that's what we've done all year. So you can't be disappointed in anything that happened for this game. We're could not be prouder for these guys.”
McMinn (20-14-1) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first when Magrans helped his own pitching cause by booming a two-run home run.
But behind the pitching of Hayden Frank (L), the Tribe prevented Clarksville from adding to that lead through four innings. And in the bottom of the fourth, Ollie Akens led off with a chopper over the third baseman for a single, and Mason Roderick slammed a one-out double to bring Akens home for McMinn's first-ever state tournament run.
Andrew Beavers kept the inning going with a single, putting runners at first and third, and Will Grimmett sent a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Hunter McDonald to score and knot the game at 2-2.
But Clarksville (33-7) began the fifth inning with Nathan Barksdale hitting a single and taking second base on a defensive lapse, then Garrison Goins bunting for a single to put runners at the corners.
Frank then got charged with a balk, scoring a go-ahead run for the Wildcats, and Magrans made Clarksville's lead 4-2 with a double. Frank recovered with a strikeout and a ground out, but an error on another grounder allowed another Wildcat to score with two outs, and an outfield error after a single put Clarksville ahead 6-2.
Frank ended his five-inning start with seven strikeouts against eight hits, three walks and four earned runs.
Andrew Ronne relieved Frank for the last two innings, recording four strikeouts against five hits, two walks and four earned runs. Clarksville tacked on one run in the sixth following a dropped third strike that put the lead-off on base, then a passed ball increased McMinn's deficit to 7-2.
And after seven hits through the first four innings, the Cherokees got only one more hit off Magrans, a one-out Sam Goodin single in the fifth inning. Beavers drew a walk in the sixth with two outs as the only other runner McMinn put on base in the last three innings.
Clarksville slammed the door with four runs in the top of the seventh, all scored with two outs and helped by another McMinn error.
In other action Wednesday, Hardin County stunned Farragut 7-1 in the winners' bracket game. Farragut then stayed alive in the losers' bracket with a 9-4 win over Clarksville later Wednesday, eliminating the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.