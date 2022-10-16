With McMinn Central's success on the soccer pitch this season came some district accolades.
Savannah Miller, Reagan Baker and Macy Knox were named to the All-District 7-AA team, which was released Friday and determined by the coaches in the district.
Miller, a senior, has led the Chargerettes (11-7) in goals this season with 26 and in assists with 13. Baker, a sophomore, has scored 19 goals and dished nine assists, and Knox, a freshman has scored 16 goals and also divvied nine assists.
Central finished second in District 7-AA in the regular season and placed runner-up in the district tournament, both to East Hamilton.
The Chargerettes have scored 91 goals on the season so far. Six of their wins have come via mercy rule.
As district champion, East Hamilton had the most representatives on the All-District team with four: Megan Corvin, Jesse Woodcock, Morgan Washington and Zoey Burgner. Also named All-District were Melia Barros and Natali Dominguez from Chattanooga Central and Haylee Dalton and Abigail Mager from Sequoyah.
Central is back in action in the Region 4-AA tournament semifinals 6 p.m. Tuesday at Signal Mountain. A win would advance the Chargerettes to the region championship game and the Class AA sectional round, while a loss would end their season.
