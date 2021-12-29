Cameron Huckabey is eyeing a college football career, and he's about to see just how he stacks up against other players with the same goals.
The Meigs County wide receiver/cornerback has been in Gatlinburg this week to prepare for The Crown Classic All-American Game, which will take place 2 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg.
"I'm pumped up,” said Huckabey, who was a Class 2A Mr. Football finalist. “I'm sure there's going to be some good talent there, so I'll get to see what I can really do on the next level, because I'm sure most of those guys are going to be playing somewhere.”
The 6'1” Huckabey is unsure of where he will play in college, but he hopes to play wide receiver at the next level. He was working out at both receiver and corner this week in Gatlinburg.
This past season, Huckabey finished with 400 yards and five touchdowns receiving and intercepted four passes on defense, as well. Huckabey was also a threat on special teams, having returned a punt and a kickoff each for a touchdown this season.
The game will stream at TKDS Sports at https://videos.tkdssports.com/crown-classic-2021/
(0) comments
