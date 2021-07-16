SPRING CITY — The Front-Wheel-Drive Division will be in the spotlight this Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway with a $1,000-to-win $75-to-start 40-lap special event.
The Mountain View Raceway Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, and Thunder Divisions will also be in action this Saturday night. It will be a battle of families and communities on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval.
Along with the FWD cars, there will also be weekly points racing in six other divisions.
Decatur drivers pack the top 10 of the FWD points chase. Jack Gresham in the Gresham Racing Chevy and Josh Scealf in the J&S Towing Honda are fourth and fifth respectively in the standings, and Samuel King in the King Racing Ford holds down the ninth spot.
McMinn County drivers are also prevalent with Nate Ingham of Athens driving the Ingham Racing Honda in the sixth spot and Billy Long of Niota in seventh driving the Long’s Painting and Remodeling Chevy.
The Front-Wheel-Drive Division to date has been dominated by Crossville drivers. Nathan Adams and his brother Nick Adams are one-two in the point standings. With this special event for the FWD Division, the brothers can battle for bragging rights at family gatherings.
Nathan has eight wins this season at Mountain View Raceway in his Adams Racing Special and Nick has two victories in his Grave Digger Chevrolet HHR.
Jacob Sharp of Crossville in the Sharp Race Cars Chevy is third in the point standings and he also has eight wins this season. With the FWD fields being split into two different feature races when there are over 24 cars entered, Sharp and Nathan Adams have ended up in different main events the majority of the time.
Other Crossville drivers that have won Front-Wheel-Drive races this season at Mountain View Raceway include Cody Rector, Dusty Branstetter and Colton Proffitt. Tyler Walton of Crossville is 10th in the point standings.
Chattanooga drivers have two wins, with Dustin Duncan and Larry Patterson. Isaiah Duncan of Coalfield also has a FWD win this season.
William Beddingfield of Spring City in the Beddingfield Racing Honda holds down the hometown honors in the FWD Division point standings in the eighth spot. They will all line up together under Saturday night’s format for the race.
The Front-Wheel-Drive competitors will hot lap qualify, which means that they will be on clock the first time they hit the track this Saturday night. The top 10 qualifiers will transfer to the main event.
After qualifying, the fast qualifier will draw one of four numbers out of a hat. The numbers four, six, eight, or 10 will determine the field inversion for the main event.
Drivers that qualify 11th on back will compete in one of two B-Main races where the top four finishers in each race will fill in the 11th through 18th starting spots for the 40-lap main event. There will then be a non-qualifiers race for the drivers that finished fifth on back in the B-Main races.
The top two spots in the non-qualifiers race pay $100 and $75 respectively. Those two drivers have the option to keep the money and call it a night or they can forfeit the money and start 19th and 20th in the $1,000-to-win big show.
The six division point leaders heading into Saturday night’s action are Barry Goodman of Spring City in Late Model, David Doss of Cleveland in Sportsman, David Peak of Evensville in Beginner Sportsman, Billy Palmer of Knoxville in Open-Wheel Modified, Johnny Hughes of Graysville in B-Hobby, and Clayton Forsyth of Crossville in Thunder.
Last Saturday night’s action was rained out by a late afternoon thunderstorm. Lightning struck the top of the scoreboard and did some damage to some electrical systems that included a sound system amplifier.
This Saturday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand and tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. There are new times beginning this Saturday for competitors with pre-race registration and technical inspection from 3-6 p.m.
Drivers registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a heat race or get one lap of qualifying. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewrace way.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewrace way
