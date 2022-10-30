Both Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams got their seasons off to a winning start this weekend in James L. Robb Gymnasium.
The TWU men began their campaign Friday with an 87-72 win over the College of Coastal Georgia. The Bulldogs (1-0) led 37-35 at halftime, then started the second half on a 13-2 run and led by double digits the rest of the game. Wesleyan's largest lead was 82-57 with 4:12 left.
The Bulldogs shot 50% overall, though only 3-16 from 3-point range, while out-rebounding Coastal Georgia 45-39. TWU's bench outscored their opponent's 26-3.
Five Bulldogs scored in double digits, led by Peyton West and Ray Tyler with 14 points each. Ty Patterson recorded a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds, Elisha Mayberry scored 12 points while pulling nine rebounds, and Kobe Pride and Jonathan Webb tacked on 11 points each.
The Lady Bulldogs then began their season Saturday with a 64-49 win over Welch College, leading 19-11 after the first quarter then swelling their lead to 41-23 at halftime. TWU's largest lead was 63-40 with 4:53 left.
Wesleyan shot just 34.3% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, making nine of its 30 attempts from long range. The Lady Bulldogs (1-0), however, held Welch to 1-12 on 3-point attempts. Welch had a 43-36 rebound advantage, but TWU forced Welch into 20 turnovers and scored 21 points off those. The Lady Bulldogs' bench also out-scored their opponents' 32-12.
TWU's women had 12 players scoring points, seven of them with six points or more. Jacelyn Stone was the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points. Abbey Barr scored eight points, Yeika Jimenez Diaz seven points and Mikalee Martin, Cambree Mayo, Jordan Wright and Alexis Bates six points each. Bates dished a team-high four assists, and Anna Crowder was the leading rebounder, pulling seven boards to go with her four points.
The Lady Bulldogs turn around and play Welch again Tuesday at their place in Gallatin. Both TWU basketball teams then begin Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play Saturday at Kentucky Christian University.
Both Wesleyan basketball teams' next home games are the following Saturday, Nov. 12, against AAC opponent Columbia International.
