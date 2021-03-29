The McMinn County High School Basketball camp will take place 9 a.m.-noon Friday, April 2, in the McMinn High gymnasium.
Camp fee is $40 per player, which includes a Team McPhail T-shirt. All proceeds will go to the family of McMinn girls' basketball coach Tim McPhail.
The camp is for boys and girls from kindergarten through 11th grade, and all campers will be split up with their age group and skill level. Campers are encouraged to bring their own basketball if they have one.
To register, contact one of the following coaches: Drew Hawn at 423-506-7392, Jay Johnson at 423-920-5785, Lynn Monroe at 423-326-4692, Shante Long at 423-453-8238 or Ed Clendenen at 423-322-5481. Registration should be done as soon as possible to get T-shirts ordered.
