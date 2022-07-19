The Lady Tigers, including retiring bat girl Acelynn Jennings (front, center) went 23-7 this past season and the Lady Tigers went to their seventh state tournament since 2010. Every class since 2010, including this year’s seniors Toryn Lawson and Carlee McLemore, has gone to the state tournament at least once.
DECATUR – The Lady Tigers softball team defied the odds to reach the 2021 state tournament despite losing seven seniors off the previous year’s squad.
Not only did the Lady Tigers fill in the missing pieces, they excelled in a year when some may have written them off as being too inexperienced. Meigs had 15 freshmen and sophomores to go along with just one junior and two seniors.
Meigs went 23-7, winning both the district and region tournaments. The Lady Tigers went to their seventh state tournament since 2010. Every class since 2010 has gone to at least one state tournament.
“We lost a lot of talented players, but we hd a lot of talent coming back,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said.
Davis said the coaching staff knew the team had a chance to have a special season when they defeated Sweetwater the second time they played the Lady Wildcats. Meigs rallied to earn the win against one of the best pitchers in the district.
Meigs rolled on to win the region and then won the substate to reach the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Though they lost both games in which they played, the Lady Tigers had a chance to win both.
“We were right there with them,” Davis said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Davis pointed out that the two teams that defeated Meigs ended up being two of the top three teams in the state and that the Lady Tigers defeated eventual Class 2A state champion Alcoa in the Tiger Classic early in the year.
The majority of the teams will be back as the only seniors are Toryn Lawson and Carlee McLemore.
“They are very talented players and they helped teach the younger players how to play,” Davis said of the seniors. “We will miss them.”
The two seniors will be hard to replace, but the Lady Tigers will be a year older and will likely be a threat to make it back to the substate and state tournament.
“We are looking forward to next year,” Davis said. “We always set our goals high and next year will be no different. Those 15 freshmen and sophomores will be a year older.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.