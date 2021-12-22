SPARTA - The McMinn Central Chargers earned a 70-62 victory over Warren County on Monday in the first round of the Sonic Shootout at White County High School.
The Chargers led for almost the entire game, usually with between a six and 12 point lead, but couldn’t put the game away. Nevertheless, Central came away with the eight-point win over what Charger Coach Daniel Curtis said is a solid Class 4A squad.
“They had one guy that was really quick and it took us a quarter or so to figure out how to guard him,” Curtis said.
But once Central got rolling, they took a lead that they never relinquished, despite a few runs by the Pioneers.
“We pretty much controlled the game,” Curtis said. “There were a few scary moments, but we made the shots we had to make. Darius Carden and Carter Henderson had good games for us. Gabe Masingale had a good game. Our seniors stepped up for us.”
Central will play Friendship Christian on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern).
“I don’t know anything about them,” Curtis said. “But they beat York today. They are a good team and I’m anxious to see how we come out and play against them.”
Central 70, Warren County 62
The Chargers were led by Henderson in the first quarter as he hit a pair of ‘3’s along with two buckets. Carden and Masingale each scored a bucket and Central led 14-9 going into the second quarter.
Carden scored eight points in the second period, followed by Jacob Ferguson with three points, Raymond McCarty with two points and Masingale with one.
The Pioneers actually won the second quarter 15-14, but since Central had the lead going into the period it led 28-24 at the half.
The Chargers took charge in the second half, including outscoring Warren County 18-11 in the third quarter.
Central’s scoring was spread out in the third, with Carden, Masingale, Henderson, Will Cooper and Ferguson all finding the bottom of the net. Henderson and Cooper each hit a three pointer in the period.
“We made plays when we had to,” Curtis said. “We played well defensively. We were able to stop their transition game, for the most part, and when we got going in transition we were able to get out front a little more.”
The fourth proved to a shootout with Warren County winning the period 27-24. Warren County tried to rally with one player scoring 13 of the Pioneers’ 27 fourth quarter points. They hit six ‘3’s in the fourth.
But Central was able to hang on to their lead with two seniors, Carden and Masingale, combining for 16 of Central’s 24 points in the fourth. Also scoring in the final period were Baker, Henderson and Cooper.
The Chargers made 11 out of 16 free throw attempts.
Carden led the way with 22 points while Henderson was close behind with 17 points. Masingale finished with 13 points.
