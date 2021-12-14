TELLICO PLAINS — Molly Masingale knew she could not afford to take a single play off Friday evening, and that mentality prepared the McMinn Central sophomore standout to step up in a critical moment.
With the Chargerettes clinging to a one-point lead over Tellico Plains, Masingale buried a 3-pointer, then tipped the Lady Bears’ inbound pass to teammate Kara Crabtree for the backcourt turnover, and then was in the right place to score a putback of Kellan Baker’s ensuing layup attempt.
That sequence increased Central’s lead to 50-44 and allowed it to maintain control the remaining 5:12, and the Chargerettes secured a hard-fought 61-54 victory to begin District 3-2A play Friday at Tellico Plains High School.
“(Central) Coach (Johnny) Morgan always tells us to go every play and go every possession and play as hard as you can,” said Masingale in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I knew that in order to win that game, I couldn’t take a possession off. I had to play hard every possession.”
Masingale was the constant for the Chargerettes (7-1, 1-0 District 3-2A) with a double-double of 27 points and 15 rebounds, a performance that also included four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
“I came in and I really wanted to help my team, so I knew I had to play really hard considering it was a district game, and I couldn’t have done it without all my teammates,” Masingale said. “They helped, and I knew I had to take the shots I had to take.”
And Morgan noted that Masingale’s rebounds came despite the officials calling a tight game on the Chargerettes. Masingale overcame some second-half foul trouble, having picked up her third foul with 3:09 left in the third quarter and her fourth with 2:07 remaining in the game.
“I felt like the biggest thing she did was rebound,” Morgan said. “And they picked on her a little bit. She would’ve had more rebounds, but if there was any closeness in there at all, the foul was going on her.”
Masingale’s performance helped Central overcome an inconsistent performance against the Lady Bears (5-1, 0-1), who had won their first five games by an average of 29 points. Tellico led much of the first quarter before Central ended it on an 8-0 run to lead 16-11, with Masingale scoring eight of her points in that period.
“We’re just too inconsistent. We don’t see the urgency in the defense, as a team,” Morgan said. “Some of us do, and then some of us don’t see that urgency. And offensively, we’re not relaxed, and we don’t take our time on our shots.”
The Chargerettes built a 25-15 lead with 3:55 left before halftime, but their second quarter saw them going 2-13 on their field goal attempts and committing five turnovers. And the Lady Bears took advantage with an 11-2 run to end the half, melting Central’s lead to just 27-26.
“We missed some shots, but I felt like the biggest thing was we didn’t take care of the basketball and we let them get behind us three or four times there,” Morgan said. “They’d throw it long and shoot layups. Just mentally not in the game, and I’ve got seniors that are not mentally in the game.”
Tellico engineered another 7-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Lexy Moore, to burst ahead 35-30 with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Lady Bears were considered around the area as the District 3-2A rival most likely to challenge Central, and they were threatening to hand the Chargerettes a loss to start district play, taking a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
But Kellan Baker started the fourth with a layup, then got a steal and made one of two free throws, and freshman Reagan Baker drilled a three to put Central back ahead 43-41. Tellico’s Kori Hamilton tied it back up, Maddox Mayfield answered with another go-ahead basket for the Chargerettes, and Moore made one of two from the stripe to inch the Lady Bears back within 45-44.
That is when Masingale’s next three plays put the Chargerettes back in control. The Lady Bears still managed to get within 57-54 after Maggie Hooper’s three-point play with 54 seconds left, but Masingale and Kellan Baker combined to hit Central’s last four free throws to steal the win.
“And it’s one of those deals where I’d rather play bad and win,” Morgan said. “So that’s part of it, just like I told them, it’s not a matter of how good or bad you play, you’re still 7-1. We’re just not very good right now as a team. We’ve got some good individual players but we’re not good as a team right now, and it’s something we’ve got to figure out.”
Friday’s game was the first the Central and Tellico girls played against each other since 2012, and also the first game they played as district opponents since 2009.
The Chargerettes are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kingston to continue District 3-2A play. Kingston lost by one point at Sweetwater on Friday, but Morgan isn’t taking anything for granted even after Central survived arguably its toughest district opponent.
“Meigs (County) is still going to have a good team, and Kingston, they’ll be good over there,” Morgan said. “I think they started three freshmen last year, so you know they can play. So it’ll be a tough game over there, and we’ll have to play.”
