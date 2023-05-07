CLEVELAND — Mason Roderick quickly found himself in a battle to stay alive at the plate, and quite possibly to keep McMinn County alive in the postseason, as well.
But after falling behind 1-2 in the count, the junior’s next swing connected for a two-out line drive into left field for a single that turned into so much more after the Walker Valley outfielder kicked the ball behind him. Roderick wound up at third base, and senior Jayden Miller delivered him home with the first of four run-producing hits for the Cherokees in the top of the seventh inning.
“I got to two strikes quick so I’d better barrel the ball here and get it rolling,” said Roderick in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I trusted my teammates to keep it going. Great guys, I love them.”
The Tribe’s five-run explosion — all with two outs — blew open a 1-1 tie game and propelled No. 2 seed McMinn to a 6-2 win over the Mustangs in the second game of the District 5-4A semifinal series Saturday at Cleveland High School.
“I think at some point everything evens out,” said McMinn head coach Matt Ray. “I feel like we’ve been on the other end of that stuff, some of it self-inflicted, but it starts with a guy barreling a ball up for a hit and then a mistake, and we take advantage of it. That’s the name of the game.”
The victory evened up the series and forced the deciding Game 3, which took place 6 p.m. Monday back at Cleveland. The winner advanced to the district championship game and the Region 3-4A tournament, while the loser’s season ended.
No. 3 Walker Valley won the first game of the semifinal 5-3 Friday, putting the Cherokees in a win-or-go-home situation Saturday.
“I think in a game like this, it’s got to click that either we figure it out real quick or we go home,” Ray said. “That’s what we talked about, made sure everybody understood the importance of what we were dealing with, and if we were going to continue playing that flat and just getting by baseball, then it would have been over. But we got a couple of big hits, and guys stepped up. They stepped up right when we needed.”
Jace Hyde (W) added to his cause with a double off the wall to score Miller and extend the Cherokees’ lead to 3-1. Hunter McDonald singled Hyde home, Jayce Falls and Grady Prince drew walks, and Reese Frazier threaded a double for two more runs into the corner of right field.
With McMinn (21-6) ahead 6-1, Hyde easily finished out his complete-game win at pitcher. The senior ETSU commit finished with nine strikeouts while walking four and scattering five hits.
Hyde’s biggest strikeout came in the bottom of the sixth inning, fanning Connor Crumley as Walker Valley (18-12) had two runners in scoring position to keep the game knotted at 1-1.
“We were talking about him in the dugout during the game how level-headed that he is,” Ray said of Hyde. “I’ve never seen him really get too high or too low. He’s just a competitor. He gives us a chance everything he steps on the mound, and I think he left it all out there today. He’s beat, but he did a great job for us.”
A lead-off single and an error in the bottom of the first inning set the Mustangs up for the first run. The Cherokees left runners at the corners in the third inning, and a double play with bases loaded and one out in the fourth again kept Walker Valley ahead 1-0.
Brooks Berry finally broke through for the Cherokees in the top of the fifth with a two-out RBI single that scored Prince, who led off the inning with a single and went to second on a Frazier sacrifice bunt.
Awating Monday’s winner in the District 5-4A championship game is top seed Bradley Central, who swept Cleveland 10-3 and 7-0 in the other semifinal series.
MUSTANGS 5, CHEROKEES 3 — GAME 1: A mistake-riddled top of the third inning on defense from McMinn gave Walker Valley three runs, leaving the Tribe playing from behind.
A lead-off error and a fielder’s choice that resulted in no out put runners at the corners for the Mustangs, and another Tribe error sent two Walker Valley runners across. A dropped third strike allowed the Mustangs to score another, and the Cherokees trailed 3-1.
Jayce Falls singled to lead off the bottom of the third and later scored on Ty Barnett’s sacrifice fly to get McMinn within 3-2. Hyde then drilled a solo home run over center field in the fourth to even the score at 3-3.
But a double, walk and passed ball in the top of the seventh scored a go-ahead run for Walker Valley, and another double put the Cherokees in a 5-3 hole they could not overcome in the bottom half.
McMinn got just five hits, led by Frazier batting 2-3 with a double.
Barnett took the loss on the mound, finishing with seven strikeouts against one walk and three hits. Only one of the runs against Barnett was earned.
