The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team won 94-89 in overtime Wednesday at Kentucky Christian University in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
Bryant Bernard led the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-0 AAC) with 28 points, and Ty Patterson added 24 points.
Both TWU basketball teams are back in action Saturday in James L. Robb Gymnasium against AAC opponent Columbia International. The women's game starts at 2 p.m. and the men's game at 4. These are the Bulldogs' and Lady Bulldogs' final home games of 2021.
