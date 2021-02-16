Carter Henderson could feel the weight of his legacy at McMinn Central when he started his drive to the basket.
The junior still had never beaten cross-county rival McMinn County at that point in his high school career, and the Chargers were still trailing by two points with less than a minute left in overtime. But when the path opened up in front of Henderson, he took his chance.
Henderson made contact with Andrew Beavers, but put up his five-foot shot just outside the lane through it.
Two points, and the foul.
Henderson completed the three-point play, lifting Central ahead 95-94, the start of a 7-0 run that propelled the Chargers to their 101-97 overtime victory Monday at McMinn County High School.
“I just saw an opportunity to take it, and I did,” Henderson said. “And luckily I got fouled and made the shot, and I think that started a little run for us, and that helped us a lot.”
For the first time since November 2017, the Chargers were victorious over the Cherokees. McMinn had won six straight games in the basketball version of the cross-creek rivalry before Monday night.
And it was a massive burden off Henderson's shoulders.
“I remember last year before (former Central coach Doug) Armstrong retired, he was telling us after we lost (to McMinn), he was like telling me and Darius (Carden), ‘Y’all got two more years to beat them,’” Henderson said. “That’s what was going through my mind, and I just wanted to fight hard. And that’s what we did, and we came out with a win.”
Carden also came up big for the Chargers (10-14), leading them with 32 points – the biggest of them a 7-7 performance at the free throw line in the extra period. Carden drained three of those foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt – key points as Central battled back from an 89-79 deficit with 2:37 left to go. And four more free throws from Carden in the final minute helped the Chargers pad the lead Henderson had given them with his ultimately winning three-point play.
Also a junior looking to get the McMinn monkey off his back, Carden had drained five 3-pointers during regulation. Now that he has beaten the Tribe for the first time in his career, Carden is already looking toward the District 5-AA tournament, which begins Wednesday for Central.
“It’s like family over here, and we came and play hard and came up with the win,” Carden said. “It’s like family, but we’ve got to come Wednesday and be ready to work, too.”
Gabe Masingale, a freshman, scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 92-92 with 1:08 left. Davion Evans responded with two free throws to give McMinn (14-12) its last lead at 94-92 before Henderson put Central ahead for good. Sam Masingale made four double-figure scorers for the Chargers with 13 points and had also forced a key turnover after Henderson's three-point play, tipping Ty Runyan's pass to Hayden Frank in the post toward a Central teammate.
“My guys didn’t quit. They kept fighting and fighting, and it came came down to a minute left and we were tied, and we’re still fouling because we think we’re still down, because we were down so bad,” said Daniel Curtis, who got his win over the Cherokees on his second try as the Chargers' first-year coach. “Then we made a couple of plays and made free throws down the stretch. Carter, Darius, Gabe Masingale with the free throws, Sam and (Caleb) Foote with the rebounds.
“It was a whole team effort tonight, and that’s the way I know this team can play, and we’ve got to go fight with it every single night and dig in every night.”
Evans led four double-digit scorers for the Cherokees with 22 points. Runyan scored 20, Parker Bebb 19 and Frank 17.
McMinn had led 17-14 after one quarter, but two threes from Carden and another from McMinn transfer Jyrel Arnwine lifted Central ahead 23-19 early in the second. A Carden and-1 and a Henderson triple, the Chargers' fourth that period, helped Central go into halftime up 33-31.
Central led as much as 45-37 before an Andrew Beavers trey, six points from Runyan and four from Frank helped the Cherokees close the gap. McMinn was down 53-50 heading into the fourth.
Key baskets from Carden and Henderson helped Central stay ahead most of the fourth even as McMinn had tied the score twice. But Evans completed a three-point play with 49.7 seconds left in regulation that had cut McMinn's four-point deficit to 78-77, Central lost the ball out-of-bounds, and Frank's eight-footer in the lane had put the Tribe ahead 79-78 with 18 seconds on the clock.
Bebb had stolen Central's inbounds pass and drawn the foul, but his front-end of the ensuing 1-and-1 drew iron, giving the Chargers another chance. That chance happened when McCain Baker came up with the loose ball out of a scramble, drove the baseline and drew a blocking foul on Runyan with 0.4 seconds left in regulation.
Baker missed the first free throw, preventing Central from winning it in regulation, but did make the second to force overtime.
The extra period was all McMinn early on, with a Beavers 3-pointer starting a 10-0 run and a Bebb putback continuing it. Evans made five of his next six free throws, four of them coming off intentional foul calls on Central, and McMinn took an 89-79 lead with 2:37 left.
More than enough time for the Chargers to battle back.
Both boys' basketball teams return to action in their respective district tournaments, facing elimination games with region tournament berths on the line. Central plays its first-round game of the District 5-AA tournament 5 p.m. Wednesday back at home in The Roundhouse against Meigs County.
McMinn will play its District 5-AAA tournament game 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home, awaiting Wednesday's winner between Ooltewah and Soddy-Daisy.
CHARGERETTES 51, LADY CHEROKEES 44: With Central's girls locked in a tight battle with McMinn, Molly Masingale took over to score all 11 points for the Chargerettes in the third quarter.
The freshman's performance, which finished with 22 points Monday, gave Central (20-6) the separation it needed to survive a 23-point output from the Lady Cherokees' Peytyn Oliver, who made her return after an injury to her shooting hand from earlier this month.
Kellan Baker (16 points) was the only other Chargerette consistently finding the basket. According to Central coach Johnny Morgan, the team wasn't doing much of what it was supposed to be doing offensively.
“For the whole first half, we try to run stuff for (Masingale) to take it to the bucket down there, and then she’d dribble halfway there and just stop and throw it out to somebody else,” Morgan said. “And then finally when she started scoring some points, she took it to the bucket and scored like we asked her to.
“And we call timeout, and we’re not going to shoot anything but layups. And then as we’re leaving the huddle, one of them asked me if they had an open three if they were going to shoot it. No? We’re shooting layups. And then we go out there in a couple of possessions and we shoot a 3-pointer out there.”
Makinlee Buckner's inside basket to start the fourth quarter put Central ahead 40-30, but the Lady Tribe (9-14) responded with five quick points from an Addie Smith two and Oliver's sixth 3-pointer of the night.
Oliver had also drawn a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3:41 left and made all three ensuing free throws, bringing McMinn within 42-38. But two Maddox Mayfield free throws and two Baker jumpers allowed the Chargerettes to stay ahead, as the Lady Cherokees made only two more field goal attempts in the last 2:26.
Smith was the only other Lady Cherokee in double figures with 12 points.
“I thought we played pretty solidly defensively,” said McMinn coach Tim McPhail. “We didn’t give up a lot of easy buckets. And they’re really good off the dribble, and they’ll try to isolate you, and I thought we had good one-on-one defense. You’re going to get beat against a good team like Central from time to time, but overall I thought it was a good defensive effort and we rebounded really well.
“Towards the end, we have a couple more shots go down and it could’ve been different. But bottom line is we just didn’t have enough offensive firepower tonight.”
McMinn led most of the first quarter and took a 16-13 advantage into the second period before baskets from Mayfield and Carsi Beaty put the Chargerettes ahead for the first time. Eight Baker points, including a two and a three, helped Central go into halftime up 27-22.
Both girls' teams begin play in their respective district tournaments Thursday on their home courts. Central will host today's Polk County-Loudon winner at 6 p.m. in the District 5-AA semifinals, with a region tournament spot already ensured.
McMinn will host Wednesday's winner between Ooltewah and Soddy-Daisy, needing to win Thursday to advance to the region tourney. The Lady Cherokees' tip-off time will depend on both the girls' and boys' results between Ooltewah and Soddy-Daisy from Wednesday. If different schools win Wednesday, the Lady Tribe will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, due to a TSSAA COVID-19 regulation. If the same school wins both Wednesday games, McMinn's girls will start at 6.
SENIOR NIGHT: The Lady Cherokees honored their two seniors, Aubrey Pickel and Ansley Oliver, before the start of Monday's game.
Ansley Oliver, who had sustained a season-ending knee injury in December, was in the starting lineup Monday, getting one more brief time on the court.
