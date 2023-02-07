DECATUR — Meigs County basketball dropped the final games of the season to the Cannon County Lions Tuesday night, as the Tigers fell 77-64 and the Lady Tigers lost in overtime 53-50.
Armour hit a trio of three-pointers and was 2 for 2 at the free throw line as he played in the last regular season game of his high school career.
“He’s always been able to shoot the basketball, but I think he has gotten better defensively. He has been doing a really good job the last month of that,” Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson said. “Tonight, he gets 27 — good night, but we’ve got to be smarter everywhere.”
Ethan Meadows added 18 points and five rebounds and hit two three-pointers.
Trailing 31-30 at the intermission, Meigs (11-15, 5-5 District 3-2A) opened the second half with six straight points. Armour had 11 in the quarter.
With 2:56 to play in the period, he drove to the basket and got fouled, and the and-1 gave the Tigers a two-point lead. Cannon answered with a field goal, but Ty Kraskouskas drained a three to make the score 47-46.
The Lions answered right back with a three, retaking the lead 49-47 with 1:49 left to play in the third. The Bears scored inside again to push the lead to 51-47.
The Tigers fouled after a missed shot and the Lions hit both free throws to extend the lead to 53-47. Armour came back hit a triple with one minute left to play in the third, but Meigs then received a technical foul and the Lions extended their lead to 55-49. They retained possession after the free throw and made a buzzer-beating layup to end the third quarter up 57-49
“We do a really good job of making runs in games and then we kill our own run,” Perkinson stated. “We took the lead in the third quarter, but we had two really bad possessions and two bad offensive possessions where we did not do the things that caused that run. Therefore, it backfired on us and allowed them to make another run in the opposite direction.”
The Lions opened the fourth making another basket, stretching the lead to 10. Meigs finally got a shot to fall as Meadows drove to the basket and drawing the foul. The Lions led 59-52 at that point and their own three-point play pushed the lead back to 10, 62-52, with six minutes left to play in regulation.
Meadows then drained a three-pointer to give his home crowd juice and Easton Meadows crashed the offensive glass and connected on a turnaround jump hook to trim the Lions’ lead to 62-57.
The Lions came out of the ensuing timeout and closed the game on a 15-7 run, outscoring the Tigers 20-15 in the final quarter to secure the win 77-64.
AJ Armstrong scored 20 points for the Lions, going 5 of 5 from the free throw line and draining a trio of three-pointers.
“We have been doing this all season. We’ll regroup and go into the tournament fresh and see how far we go. We’re going to have to play better than we did tonight, obviously,” Perkinson said.
The Lady Tigers (19-10, 8-2 District 3-2A) fell behind by two at the start of the fourth quarter after leading 31-26 to end the first half. The Lady Lions fought their way back in the third as they closed the quarter on a 12-5 run, capturing their first lead of the game.
Meigs turned the ball over and allowed their guests to get easy layups in transition.
“A lot of that is our turnovers,” Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins said.” We did a lot of standing, turning the ball over and mental breakdowns.”
The Lady Tigers clawed their way back and tied the game with 1:19 left to play in regulation. Howard drew a foul and she hit both free throws, but the Lady Lions came back down and made a layup plus the foul.
With 30 seconds to play, Howard again found herself at the line and hit one to tie the game 45-45 and send it into overtime.
Both teams traded baskets to begin overtime, but turnovers again by the Lady Tigers gave the Lady Lions easier chances to score. Cannon outscored Meigs 9-5 in overtime.
“Their energy was better and we turned the ball over, allowing them to push the ball and get good looks up the floor. Mental breakdowns and turning the basketball over — a lot of it was our fault,” Jenkins said.
