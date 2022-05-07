KINGSTON — McMinn Central wasn’t doing much of anything wrong, but Kingston just kept putting some sting on the baseball.
The Yellowjackets out-hit the Chargers 11-4 and finished with seven unanswered runs, handing No. 6 seed Central an 11-2 season-ending loss in the District 3-2A tournament play-in round Thursday at the Southwest Point Park complex.
“I couldn’t even think of a big error that really did anything,” said Chargers head coach Chris Shepherd, whose team only committed one error. “They just hit the baseball, and it’s a really good-hitting team, and that’s all I can say.”
Kingston jumped ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but the Chargers (9-15) found some life in the top of the third starting with McCain Baker hitting a lead-off ground-rule double. Alex Ring singled and Austin Summey doubled, each sending a run across to even Central up with the Yellowjackets at 2-2.
But Kingston answered right back in the bottom of the third, with Grayson Woodlee sending out a two-run home run to put the Yellowjackets back ahead for good. Central only put two more runners on base the rest of the game and did not get another hit.
Kingston’s District 3-2A player of the year Kain Collins hit 2-2 in the lead-off position and walked twice, while also pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts against four Central hits and two walks.
“That lead-off hitter, if you can keep him off the bases, you keep them at bay, but he was on base all day long,” Shepherd said. “They’re just a good-hitting team. Every time they hit it, it’s a hard-hit ball. It don’t matter what it is, a ground ball, a fly ball, line drive, they hit everything hard. And that arm is a good lefty pitcher. We hit him early and we had a couple of chances with guys on that if we get them in it’s a different thing.”
The Yellowjackets tacked on one run in the bottom of the fourth, then put on four more in the fifth off a Zack Petersen double for a run, a Collins triple for two more and a Jackson Puckett sacrifice fly for another.
Kingston added two more runs in the sixth on Bo Baker’s double, producing the final margin.
For the Chargers, Ring finished hitting 2-3, Baker 1-2 with a double and Summey 1-3 with a double. Summey also picked up six strikeouts in his 4 1/3-inning pitching start, against two walks and nine hits.
Central’s season-ending defeat was also an end to a three-game winning streak that started with a home win over the Yellowjackets last week. The Chargers finished this season with the most wins since 2017, against a schedule rated the No. 1 toughest in Class 2A by CoachT.com. The Chargers even got two wins this season against teams who were ranked in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association poll at the time they played them.
“Coming into this year, I knew we’d be a lot more competitive than in years past, and we were,” Shepherd said. “We were in more ball games this year, and we beat some darn good teams.”
Central loses five seniors: Summey, Luke Morris, Josyah Farner, Dakota Evans and Trey Allen. But a core that includes current juniors Baker and Ring and several promising freshmen and sophomores will be back for next season, which has Shepherd excited for the future.
“These guys started out slow, but the last couple weeks, the way that they have been playing, hitting, pitching, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Shepherd said. “And I told the seniors that they left this place in a good position going forward.
“I know it (stinks) for them and they’re not going to be a part of the success we’re going to have in the next year or two, but they’re a big part of that foundation because when we got here, it wasn’t very good. And they’re a big part of that growth with the maturity they showed and the leadership they showed. I’m going to miss them, and I’m proud of those boys.”
