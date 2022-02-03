The Mountain View girls advanced to Thursday’s Section semifinals with a 36-19 win over Tellico Plains on Monday.
The Lady Tigers will face Oliver Springs on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Harriman High School.
Maddie Kirkpatrick led Mountain View with 14 points while Gabbi Cresswell finished with eight points. Macy Knox and Brylee Cooley each scored six points and Kali Miller had two.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers held Tellico scoreless in the first quarter, allowed just two points in the second and five in the third. Tellico scored 12 points in the fourth, but the game was essentially over by then.
The Mountain View boys lost earlier in the tournament, 36-12, to a team from Chattanooga.
Jake Goodin led the way for Mt. View with six points, followed by Jeb Goodin, Jamez Moss and Daniel Brumback with two each.
Other girls teams still in the tournament include Englewood, who will face Oneida on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harriman High School.
That sets up a possible rematch between Mountain View and Englewood in the Sectional finals on Saturday at 5 p.m.
On the boys side, Riceville is still alive and played Tellico Plains Junior High School on Wednesday in the Single-A tournament.
In the boys’ AA tournament, Athens City Middle School faced Vine Middle Magnet on Wednesday at Anderson County High School.
