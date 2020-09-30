Coach Bo Cagle could rattle off a list of reasons why McMinn County won’t — or at least shouldn’t — overlook its next opponent.
First of all, despite coming off their most dominant performance of the season, a 42-0 smothering of Bearden last week, the Cherokees still have a lot to fix before they kick off against Heritage 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Stadium, which is Homecoming for the Tribe.
“From the film Friday night, we had a lot of things that we didn’t do very good, especially offensively,” Cagle said. “We played a great game on defense, and we put points on the board, but our effort wasn’t there. So our main deal is to work on ourselves, and it has been for a while. We want to be a good football team, but we’re not playing really exceptional right now like we should be. It doesn’t matter who we were playing on Friday night, I think the focus would be on us and how we play.”
Second of all, the Mountaineers are a Region 2-6A opponent, and a win Friday would put McMinn (5-0, 2-0 Region 2-6A) in a good position to make the playoffs for the second straight year. A loss, on the other hand, would suddenly leave the Tribe, who held steady at No. 4 in Class 6A in this week’s state Associated Press poll, with no margin for error in its hunt for the postseason.
“It’s a region game, and that’s the only description needed,” Cagle said. “If you have any aspirations to make the playoffs, then you have to win region games. And this is one on our home field that, on paper, we’re probably supposed to win, so we’ve got to go out and execute and do that. But it doesn’t take much to lose a ball game, either. If we don’t come out ready to play on Friday night, we can lose to anybody. So we’ve got to be mentally prepared Friday night.”
And third, Heritage (2-4, 0-3) has given some reasons on the football field this season that it cannot be taken lightly. Two weeks ago, the Mountaineers took Cleveland to overtime in a 38-25 loss and ran for nearly 300 yards – roughly their season average – with a combination of Daniel Foxx, Triston Hurst and Kobe Johnson in the backfield.
Quarterback Zach Hollman is also a threat in the play-action passing game, having thrown for 73 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland. Hollman threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 29-7 win over Seymour.
“To do that against a good football team like Cleveland, then you’re pretty good,” Cagle said. “They’re blocking better up front. They are play-action passing, which keeps you on your toes, and they’ve got a couple of running backs who can run, with a good fullback.”
McMinn’s defense will want to continue its success against the run this season. The Tribe has not allowed a single opponent more than 100 team rushing yards so far.
The Cherokees’ offense could expect to see any number of defensive schemes from the Mountaineers. Cagle has noticed Heritage in a 3-4 and a 4-3 this season, and in last year’s contest Heritage lined up in a 3-3-stack.
“I think the biggest thing is the unknown, trying to prepare for what you don’t know,” Cagle said. “We go in there not exactly locked in early, which could be the case, so we’ve got to be pretty much prepared for any front they could throw at us and be able to run against those.”
Tickets will go on sale to the students Thursday. No tickets will be sold at the gate Friday.
