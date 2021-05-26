DECATUR — While the 2021 baseball season wasn’t exactly what the Tigers wanted, it was a solid season that they hope bodes well for the future.
Meigs County finished 18-6 overall and 8-5 in District 5-AA. That was good enough to put the Tigers third behind Loudon and Sweetwater.
Meigs’ third-place finish in the district came despite the fact that the Tigers started two freshmen and four sophomores.
“We overachieved, based on preseason expectations,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We had a great season with a very young group. We only have one senior in Will (Meadows). We did a great job. We came one game short of going to region, but I couldn’t have been more proud of the effort and grit they showed.”
The Tigers were knocked out of the district tournament by Sweetwater. It was the first year the Tigers haven’t gone to region since 2017.
The future looks bright, however, as a lot of young players got to see playing time and the team loses only one senior.
That senior, Will Meadows, was the District 5-AA MVP. He was the team’s No. 1 pitcher, going 8-2 on the mound with an ERA of 2.57. He also hit .418 and stole 28 bases.
“He is a great young man and a great asset to the program,” Roberts said of Meadows. “He’s a great player and a great leader. I know he will be successful in whatever he wants to do.”
Roberts, who just completed his sixth year as the head coach at Meigs, said the Tigers have the potential to have a good season again next year. However, Meigs’ district will be different next year as Tellico and Kingston will join Meigs, Sweetwater, McMinn Central and Loudon in what will now be District 3-AA while Polk County and Sequoyah exit.
Tellico reached the Class A Sectional while Kingston was knocked out in the Region 2-AA semifinals.
“The league will become more competitive,” Roberts said. “But hopefully we can rise to the challenge and have another successful baseball season next year.”
This year’s All-District team members were:
• Will Meadow — District 5-AA MVP, .418, 28 stolen bases, 8-2 as a pitcher.
• Logan Carroll — led the team with a .459 batting average and also led the team in hits with 39.
• Matthew Boshears — played in every game at first base; hit .333 and led team in RBIs with 28.
• Peyton Armour — a sophomore who hit .368 and was 6-2 as a pitcher.
• Jackson Shaver — started every game in center field and had a .987 fielding percentage with no errors all year. He had a .423 on base percentage.
Connor Mason, Luke Pendergrass, Ethan Meadows, Nate Levy, Hunter Davis, Matt Kraskouskas, Levi Caldwell, Boshears and Armour all earned their letters. Players must have played in one-third of the team’s games to earn their letter.
Award winners included Logan Carroll as the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Team MVP Award and Boshears as the Scholarship Athlete of the Year.
