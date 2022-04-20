TELLICO PLAINS – The road leg against Tellico Plains went no better for McMinn Central, as the homestanding Bears scored at least one run in each inning at Tellico Plains High School. Tuesday’s loss sent the Chargers to last place in the District 3-2A standings.
Tellico went up 2-0 after one inning. Central (4-12, 1-7 District 3-2A) scored a run off a Bears error in the top of the second, and Alex Ring hit an RBI double in the third inning. Tellico answered with a run in the bottom of both innings, then added one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
A bases-loaded walk scored the Chargers’ third run in the seventh, but two strikeouts after ended any hopes of a rally.
Central actually out-hit Tellico 7-6 but committed five errors Tuesday, bringing its total to 10 errors for the series. Tyler Oaks took the loss on the mound in his 3 1/3-inning start with five strikeouts against four walks, four hits and five earned runs. Ring finished out the remaining 2 2/3 innings in relief.
The Chargers return home 6 p.m. Wednesday for a non-district game against Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. Central remains at home 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Greenback for another non-district game.
