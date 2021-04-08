Meigs County defeated McMinn Central earlier this week and then clinched the regular season championship with a win over Loudon on Tuesday.
Meigs Coach Danny Wilson noted that it’s only the second time in school history that Meigs has swept the boys and girls regular season championships.
He added that the girls won the district title in 2018 and 2019 as well, so this is their third straight district title, with the 2020 season having been wiped out by COVID-19.
The boys won the regular season title in 2018 and now in 2021.
“This year’s team was so great to coach, they were so supportive of each other,” Wilson said. “The parents and grandparents and others were so supportive of our teams.”
Wilson also thanked the Tennessee Wesleyan University tennis coaching staff and the Meigs school staff for their support.
Meigs will play in the region tournament the week of May 2.
While never happy with a loss, Central Coach Jenna Adams said her team continues to play hard and is getting better.
“We know Meigs is a difficult team to play,” Adams said. “Especially with both games within a few days of each other. I told the team that I am very proud of how hard they practice and to go into the game as if it’s a fresh start. They have improved tremendously from day one. I see more hustle with every game and practice we have.”
The Lady Tigers won 6-3 over Central, their District 5-AA rivals, and the Tigers won 8-1.
On the girls’ side Central got off to a good start with Liberty Meadows and Molly King winning 8-6 over Ansley Wade and Jaci Powell. Meigs came back with a win as Autumn Crisp and Ashlyn Rayl downed Central’s Anna Davis 8-5 and Meigs’ Madison Fischer and Emily Henry won 8-0 over Mia Medina and Chelsea Banks.
That put Meigs up 2-1 going to singles.
Wade and Meadows tied 8-8 with Meadows winning the tiebreaker 7-4. King won 9-7 over Fischer.
Meigs swept their remaining four singles matches, however, to claim the win.
Henry won 8-3 over Davis, Macey Bunch won 8-1 over MJ Powers, Rayl defeated Medina 8-0 and Powell won 8-0 over Banks.
On the boys’ side, in doubles, Central’s Dewey Smith and Nicholas King won 8-4 over Noah Powers and Austin Andrews. Meigs won the remaining two doubles matches with Easton Meadows and Ethan Hill winning 8-1 over Braden Stillwell and Garett Atkinson. Alex Schaumburg and Dillon Brown won by forfeit.
Meigs won all the singles matches: Schaumburg won 8-1 over Dewey Smith; Brown won 8-3 over King; Powers edged Stillwell 8-5; and Devin Starr won 8-0 over Atkinson.
Meadows and Haden Davis won by forfeit.
Tuesday’s individual results could not be obtained before deadline but the Meigs girls defeated Loudon 9-0 and the boys won 8-1.
Meigs will host Harriman and Central will host Alcoa on Thursday with both matches set for 4 p.m.
