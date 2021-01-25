After a couple of first-round upsets, the first day of the McMinn County Elementary Tournament followed the chalk.
The eighth-seeded Rogers Creek boys upended No. 5 Niota 46-28 Saturday morning at McMinn County High School for the biggest upset of the day. The E.K. Baker girls, seeded seventh, followed by outlasting No. 6 Calhoun 17-14.
Seeds held for the rest of Saturday’s action, including the No. 5 Rogers Creek girls’ 39-6 win over eight-seed Niota and the No. 6 E.K. Baker boys eliminating seven-seed Etowah City 40-23 in the first round.
The closest a second-round game came to an upset was the No. 4 Etowah City girls needing to hold on for a 31-30 win over Rogers Creek. In that game, Rogers Creek faced a 1-and-1 with a chance to take the lead but missed the front end. However, ECS missed two 1-and-1 front ends, keeping Rogers Creek’s hopes alive before Etowah’s Kaitlyn Rogers rebounded the second of those missed free throws and successfully ran out the clock.
The other third and fourth seeds won with little trouble. The No. 4 Mountain View boys ended Rogers Creek’s run with a 54-16 win, the third-seeded Riceville girls dismissed E.K. Baker 50-4, and the No. 3 Calhoun boys pulled away to a 54-35 win over E.K. Baker.
The tournament semifinals take place Monday back at McMinn County High School. The No. 2 Mountain View girls play Riceville at 5 p.m., the No. 2 Englewood boys tip off against Calhoun at 6, the No. 1 Englewood girls face Etowah City at 7, and the No. 1 Riceville boys take on Mountain View at 8.
Semifinal game winners automatically qualify for one of the Area 10-A top two seedings for the sectional tournament and advance to the championship games on Tuesday, while the semifinal losers will play in the third-place games Tuesday, with the third-place games determining the final sectional berths.
