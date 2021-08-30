The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team struck first and held on through 110 minutes of play for a 1-1 draw with the University of the Cumberlands, the NAIA's No. 6-ranked team, on Saturday at home.
Billy Boag scored the game's first goal, assisted by Dave Neijenhuis, to give the Bulldogs (1-1-1) the lead in the ninth minute. The Cumberlands equalized in the 43rd minute.
The entire second half and two overtime periods proceeded without any goals. The Cumberlands amassed a 20-5 overall shot advantage, but their shots on goal edge was only 4-2. The Cumberlands also kick 12 corners to the Bulldogs' three.
TWU will play its fourth-straight match against an NAIA-ranked opponent to begin the season when they travel to Lawrenceville, Georgia, for their next game 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the Labor Day Grizzly Classic against No. 9 Mid America Christian.
