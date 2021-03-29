CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s passes were off-target more often than not, and its possession struggles gave Knoxville Catholic too many opportunities to score and control the match.
The Cherokees were out-shot on goal 16-9 and took a 4-0 loss to the Fighting Irish on Friday in the Cleveland Classic, falling to an 0-2 start at Cleveland High School’s Benny Monroe Stadium.
“We’re still breaking down in our passing,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “We’re connecting one or two passes in good areas, but we’re just turning the ball over in bad areas. And we’re still trying to sort out some defensive issues as well.”
For the second straight game, Noah Graybeal was a bright spot for the Tribe in the goal box. The junior keeper picked up 12 saves and was a major reason McMinn went into halftime down only 1-0.
Graybeal even got an initial save on Catholic’s penalty kick attempt in the fifth minute, but an Irish teammate cleaned up after the deflection for the early goal.
McMinn generated a couple of threats at an equalizer in the final minutes of the first half, including a dangerous shot on goal from Zayn Knox on a breakaway that the Catholic keeper snagged in time.
“I think once we start gelling between our back line and our front line and connecting that, I think we’ll be good,” Rikard said.
But the Cherokees’ possession woes continued after halftime, and Catholic broke through 12 minutes into the second half with a 35-yard arc into the net and then its third goal after a scramble in the six-yard box less than a minute later.
The Irish tacked on its fourth goal with 21 minutes left in the game.
“We’ve got to get better in working as a team,” Rikard said. “Right now we’re playing too individualistic, and so we’ve got to do a better job of completing our passes and playing as a team.”
McMinn’s other two scheduled games in the Cleveland Classic, against Notre Dame and Loudon, were canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather. The tentative plan for the Classic is to make up those canceled games on April 17 back at Cleveland High School.
The Cherokees are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ooltewah to begin their District 5-AAA slate.
