McMinn County aced an early-April test against one of Chattanooga’s private school powerhouses.
Dillen Fields, Jace Hyde and Matthew Pledge combined to pitch a shutout, and the Cherokees took advantage of five McCallie errors to treat their home crowd to a 5-0 win Friday at McMinn County High School.
The Cherokees (9-4) ended the Blue Tornado’s five-game winning streak. McCallie (7-3), in Division II, Class AA, came into Friday winning two of its last three games by double-digit runs. And like McMinn, McCallie is coming off a TSSAA state tournament appearance from last year.
“It’s definitely a confidence-booster. You always expect a McCallie, a Baylor, whoever, to come in with a good squad,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “And any time you can get a win from McCallie or whoever, it’s a good night. But the confidence-booster is huge.”
Both teams cracked five hits, with each of McMinn’s hits, all singles, coming from a different batter.
The Tribe plated its first run in the first inning after Hyde drew a walk, Ty Barnett singled, a passed ball advanced both runners to scoring position, and Fields’ ground out to shortstop was good for the RBI.
On the mound, Fields recorded four strikeouts against no walks and four hits in his four-inning start, and Hyde and Pledge fanned one batter each.
McCallie had runners at second and third with two outs in the top of the third inning, which was the only inning the Blue Tornado advanced any runners past first base. But Fields induced a fly out to center field to keep the Blue Tornado scoreless.
“They come in and compete and throw strikes, and that’s all you can ask for,” Ray said. “They work efficient, and that always helps your defense out. And the pace of play is huge, especially for your defense behind you. They did a great job.”
Brady Berry led off the bottom of the third with a single and later scored on an errant pick attempt to second base to make McMinn’s lead 2-0. Another Blue Tornado error in the fourth scored Pledge from second base, after he had singled and stolen second.
A Hyde RBI single and another passed ball run extended the Cherokees’ lead to ultimately the final margin in the fifth inning.
“Just solid all the way around, got some timely hits,” Ray said. “We took advantage of some mistakes and threw strikes.”
The Cherokees returned to District 5-4A play Monday at home against Rhea County, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. McMinn plays the second leg of the series 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rhea.
