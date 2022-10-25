Englewood sweeps Mountain View From staff reports Oct 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood swept Mountain View in a pair of basketball games Tuesday.The Lady Rams won 56-18, led by Lily Wright with 19 points, Malea Masingale 14 and Taryn McConkey 8. For Mountain View, Emma Wilson and Laney Hughes scored 4 points each.Englewood's boys won 55-40. Samuel Miller and Cam Wade led the Rams with 17 points each, with Nolan Graves scoring 9. For the Tigers, Jamez Moss scored 17 points and Will Adams 14. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Mountain View Sport Rams Point Boys Cam Wade Samuel Miller Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 Murders on Main Street returns this month in Etowah Cherokees survive defensive struggle at Loudon Athens council approves $100K contribution to AACA Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
